April 12th, 2018
where.ca > Alberta > Calgary > Hot Art Round-Up: April 12 – 15

Hot Art Round-Up: April 12 – 15

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, APRIL 12

Second Thursday – Spotlight Opening
CSpace, Alberta Craft Gallery: 5 – 8 pm

Fiona Ackerman – Act Naturally
Herringer Kiss Gallery, 5 – 8 pm

Open Source Soup
CSpace, Paula Timm Artist Studio C: 6 – 8 pm

Adults Only Night – Science Fiction
TELUS Spark, 6 – 10 pm

MFA in Craft Media Thesis Exhibition
ACAD, Illingworth Kerr Gallery: Opening 6 – 8 pm

 

FRIDAY, APRIL 13

Curated. Spring Market Calgary
Friday (5 – 9 pm) Saturday (10 am – 4 pm)

Cameron Lee Roberts | ECHO
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 5 – 9 pm

Cruel Jokes
Five Art & Merchandise, 7 – 9 pm

S.B. Bad Luck Ball!
Elephant Artist Relief Society, Festival Hall: 8 pm – 1 am

House of Vans Art Expo April 13 – 15
Big Four Building: Friday 4 – 9 pm, Saturday 10 am – 7 pm, Sunday 10 am – 6 pm

 

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

Stu Oxley: Distant Still
Paul Kuhn Gallery, 2 – 5:30 pm

Second Chance Art Sale
Rotary Club of Calgary Heritage Park, 9 am – 5 pm

CCAG Spring Show & Sale
Calgary Creative Arts Guild, 10 am – 4 pm

Artist Trading Card Making & Trading
cSPACE King Edward, 1:30 – 3:30 pm

Winston Churchill’s “Emerald Lake”
Masters Gallery

David Foxcroft: Looking Back – Going Forward
The Edge Gallery, 1 – 4 pm

 

SUNDAY, APRIL 15

Tubby Dog Mural Opening – Meet The Artists
Tubby Dog, 7:30 – 9:30 pm

