Hot Art Round-Up: April 12 – 15

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, APRIL 12
Second Thursday – Spotlight Opening
CSpace, Alberta Craft Gallery: 5 – 8 pm
Fiona Ackerman – Act Naturally
Herringer Kiss Gallery, 5 – 8 pm
Open Source Soup
CSpace, Paula Timm Artist Studio C: 6 – 8 pm
Adults Only Night – Science Fiction
TELUS Spark, 6 – 10 pm
MFA in Craft Media Thesis Exhibition
ACAD, Illingworth Kerr Gallery: Opening 6 – 8 pm
FRIDAY, APRIL 13
Curated. Spring Market Calgary
Friday (5 – 9 pm) Saturday (10 am – 4 pm)
Cameron Lee Roberts | ECHO
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 5 – 9 pm
Cruel Jokes
Five Art & Merchandise, 7 – 9 pm
S.B. Bad Luck Ball!
Elephant Artist Relief Society, Festival Hall: 8 pm – 1 am
House of Vans Art Expo April 13 – 15
Big Four Building: Friday 4 – 9 pm, Saturday 10 am – 7 pm, Sunday 10 am – 6 pm
SATURDAY, APRIL 14
Stu Oxley: Distant Still
Paul Kuhn Gallery, 2 – 5:30 pm
Second Chance Art Sale
Rotary Club of Calgary Heritage Park, 9 am – 5 pm
CCAG Spring Show & Sale
Calgary Creative Arts Guild, 10 am – 4 pm
Artist Trading Card Making & Trading
cSPACE King Edward, 1:30 – 3:30 pm
Winston Churchill’s “Emerald Lake”
Masters Gallery
David Foxcroft: Looking Back – Going Forward
The Edge Gallery, 1 – 4 pm
SUNDAY, APRIL 15
Tubby Dog Mural Opening – Meet The Artists
Tubby Dog, 7:30 – 9:30 pm