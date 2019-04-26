  • eat
April 26th, 2019
Hot Art Round-Up: Apr 26-28

By HOT ART YYC

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

The 2019 Calgary Expo POW! Parade of Wonders!
Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo, 10:30 – noon

Solo!! The Graeme Shaw Show!
Webster Galleries, Friday 4 – 8 pm, Saturday live painting 11 am – 4 pm

Traversing the line, with no fixed point / Briana Palmer
Alberta Printmakers, 7 – 9 pm

 

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Spring Arts & Crafts Sale
Scenic Acres Community Centre, 10 am – 3 pm

Annual Spring Art Exhibition & Sale
Bridgeland Riverside Community Association, 10 am – 4 pm

Calyx Distinctive Arts Spring Event
1101 2 St NW, Saturday and Sunday 10 am – 4 pm

Exhibition Reception and Artist Talk
Alberta Craft Gallery, 2 – 4 pm

Artist Trading Cards Swap
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 5 – 6:30 pm

 

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

PPC Annual Art Show and Sale
Park96, noon – 4 pm

Cinematic Sundays: Kusama : Infinity
Glenbow Museum, 1 – 3 pm (ticketed)

