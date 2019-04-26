Hot Art Round-Up: Apr 26-28

By HOT ART YYC

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

The 2019 Calgary Expo POW! Parade of Wonders!

Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo, 10:30 – noon

Solo!! The Graeme Shaw Show!

Webster Galleries, Friday 4 – 8 pm, Saturday live painting 11 am – 4 pm

Traversing the line, with no fixed point / Briana Palmer

Alberta Printmakers, 7 – 9 pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Spring Arts & Crafts Sale

Scenic Acres Community Centre, 10 am – 3 pm

Annual Spring Art Exhibition & Sale

Bridgeland Riverside Community Association, 10 am – 4 pm

Calyx Distinctive Arts Spring Event

1101 2 St NW, Saturday and Sunday 10 am – 4 pm

Exhibition Reception and Artist Talk

Alberta Craft Gallery, 2 – 4 pm

Artist Trading Cards Swap

TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 5 – 6:30 pm

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

PPC Annual Art Show and Sale

Park96, noon – 4 pm

Cinematic Sundays: Kusama : Infinity

Glenbow Museum, 1 – 3 pm (ticketed)