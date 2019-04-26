Hot Art Round-Up: Apr 26-28

By HOT ART YYC
FRIDAY, APRIL 26
The 2019 Calgary Expo POW! Parade of Wonders!
Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo, 10:30 – noon
Solo!! The Graeme Shaw Show!
Webster Galleries, Friday 4 – 8 pm, Saturday live painting 11 am – 4 pm
Traversing the line, with no fixed point / Briana Palmer
Alberta Printmakers, 7 – 9 pm
SATURDAY, APRIL 27
Spring Arts & Crafts Sale
Scenic Acres Community Centre, 10 am – 3 pm
Annual Spring Art Exhibition & Sale
Bridgeland Riverside Community Association, 10 am – 4 pm
Calyx Distinctive Arts Spring Event
1101 2 St NW, Saturday and Sunday 10 am – 4 pm
Exhibition Reception and Artist Talk
Alberta Craft Gallery, 2 – 4 pm
Artist Trading Cards Swap
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 5 – 6:30 pm
SUNDAY, APRIL 28
PPC Annual Art Show and Sale
Park96, noon – 4 pm
Cinematic Sundays: Kusama : Infinity
Glenbow Museum, 1 – 3 pm (ticketed)