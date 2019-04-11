Hot Art Round-Up: Apr 11 – 13 Silvia Pikal

THURSDAY, APRIL 11



Jake Joy: At the Heart of It

Blackboard Gallery, cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm

Spotlight YYC – Artist Reception with Jill Allan

Alberta Craft Gallery, cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm

University of Calgary’s Department of Art PUSH 2019 Exhibition Closing Reception

Women at the Crossroads of Canada

Lougheed House, 5:30 – 6:30 pm and 7 – 8 pm (ticketed)

Mètamorphe: Hear/d Residency Exhibition

Alberta University of the Arts, 6 – 8 pm

Ana Villanueva – MNG LRT Space Reception

Marion Nicoll Gallery, 6 – 8 pm

Bad Visions from Cyberspace – MNG Main Space Reception

Marion Nicoll Gallery, 6 – 8 pm

Salon Series: Meryl McMaster

Glenbow Museum, 7 – 9 pm (ticketed)

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

A O H I T W A M B T R U : Teresa Tam

Stride Gallery, April 12 – May 24

Live Art Auction and Preview

Roderick Mah Centre for Continuous Learning

April 12 – 14

Calgary Night Market

Eau Claire Market, 5 – 11 pm

Curated SPRING Market CALGARY

Bowness Community Hall: Friday 5 – 9 pm, Saturday 10 am – 4 pm

Action! Adventure! Art!

New Motion Gallery, 6 – 9 pm

Julie Beugin: Soft Obstacles

VivianeArt, opening reception 6 – 9 pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

Little Modern Market’s West Edition

ATCO Park, 9:30 am – 4:30 pm

CCAG Spring Show & Sale

Montgomery Community Association, 10 am – 4 pm

Calgary Artists’ Society Spring Art Show and Sale

Parkdale United Church, 10 am – 4 pm

Window Sun, New Paintings by Steve Coffey

The Collectors’ Gallery of Art, 1 – 5 pm

Ashes In Glass – Calgary Ash Collection

cSPACE, 1:15 – 4:15 pm