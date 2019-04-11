April 11, 2019

Hot Art Round-Up: Apr 11 – 13

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

Jake Joy: At the Heart of It
Blackboard Gallery, cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm

Spotlight YYC – Artist Reception with Jill Allan
Alberta Craft Gallery, cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm

University of Calgary’s Department of Art PUSH 2019 Exhibition Closing Reception
Women at the Crossroads of Canada
Lougheed House, 5:30 – 6:30 pm and 7 – 8 pm (ticketed)

Mètamorphe: Hear/d Residency Exhibition
Alberta University of the Arts, 6 – 8 pm

Ana Villanueva – MNG LRT Space Reception
Marion Nicoll Gallery, 6 – 8 pm

Bad Visions from Cyberspace – MNG Main Space Reception
Marion Nicoll Gallery, 6 – 8 pm

Salon Series: Meryl McMaster
Glenbow Museum, 7 – 9 pm (ticketed)

FRIDAY, APRIL 12  

A O H I T W A M B T R U : Teresa Tam
Stride Gallery, April 12 – May 24

Live Art Auction and Preview
Roderick Mah Centre for Continuous Learning
April 12 – 14 

Calgary Night Market
Eau Claire Market, 5 – 11 pm

Curated SPRING Market CALGARY
Bowness Community Hall: Friday 5 – 9 pm, Saturday 10 am – 4 pm

Action! Adventure! Art!
New Motion Gallery, 6 – 9 pm

Julie Beugin: Soft Obstacles
VivianeArt, opening reception 6 – 9 pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 13 

Little Modern Market’s West Edition
ATCO Park, 9:30 am – 4:30 pm

CCAG Spring Show & Sale
Montgomery Community Association, 10 am – 4 pm

Calgary Artists’ Society Spring Art Show and Sale
Parkdale United Church, 10 am – 4 pm

Window Sun, New Paintings by Steve Coffey
The Collectors’ Gallery of Art, 1 – 5 pm

Ashes In Glass – Calgary Ash Collection
cSPACE, 1:15 – 4:15 pm

