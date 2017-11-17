Henry Singer Opens New Flagship in Calgary

By HANNA DEEVES

The world of men’s fashion is getting a makeover. Henry Singer Fashion Group, an iconic Alberta based men’s retailer, just opened their flagship store this October. The new Henry Singer will continue carrying 50+ brand names, and comes with a complete update and a few new goodies.

Spanning 6,006 square feet, Henry Singer Eight Avenue Place is fully equipped with a barbershop and apothecary, as well as VIP change rooms, made-to-measure suits and an open-concept tailor shop where master tailors does intricate hand-finishing and pressing in house.

After 79 years in business, Henry Singer hopes to push the ever-changing world of fashion.

“For three generations, our family has believed in the strength of Alberta as an amazing place to live and do business,” said Jordan Singer, President of Henry Singer Fashion Group. “We’ve always been proud to innovate and pioneer new fashion concepts for the men of Alberta. For the past 30 years, we’ve built a destination to inspire men’s style in downtown Calgary, and this move is really about elevating the experience for the next 30 years.”

With a renewed focus on customer experience, Henry Singer hopes to use this highly experimental store to redefine luxury menswear into a new lifestyle, and will set an example for more Henry Singer stores in the future.

Either Avenue Place: 545 – 8 Ave SW, 403-234-8585. henrysinger.com

