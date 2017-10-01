Halloween Events Calgary

By HANNA DEEVES

October is full of Halloween events for all ages here in Calgary. Whether you’re in it for the spooks, the costumes, or the candies, there is sure to be something for everyone.

Pumpkin Festival

Weekends through October

Exploding pumpkins! No, seriously. Guests can decorate pumpkins, ride ponies, and of course get lost in the corn maze. Once a day, candy filled pumpkins will explode for the little ones. And of course you can take a pumpkin home to put on your doorstep. $14 a person.

•Calgary Corn Maze and Fun Farm, 284022 Township Rd 224. calgarycornmaze.com

Screamfest

October 13-31

Six wonderfully scary, themed haunted houses to get your blood racing, as well as live entertainment, carnival games and rides. While designed to scare adults, all ages are welcome, if they are brave enough. Tickets $30+.

•Stampede Grandstand, 3 Street SE. screamfest.ca

Zombie Fun Farm

October 15, 6:00pm-9:00pm

See if you have what it takes to get away from the Zombies, while trying not to get lost in the maze. The corn maze, that is. Which means if you survive you can enjoy everything else they have to offer, like the Petting Zoo, Jumping Pillows, Giant Slides, Tractor Pulled Rides, Pumpkin Barn, Mini-golf and more.

•Calgary Corn Maze and Fun Farm, 284022 Township Rd 224. calgarycornmaze.com

Halloween Howl

October 21

What’s better than dressing up and getting exercise? Doing it for a good cause. Go for a 10K, 5K, or 3K run in your Halloween costume to raise money for the Alberta Diabetes Foundation. $20 per team member or youth, or $40 for an individual runner.

•Eau Claire Market, 200 Barclay Parade SW. albertadiabetesfoundation.com

Ghouls Night Out

October 27-30

Perfect for the spook lovers with little ones with early bedtimes. Spend the evening at Heritage park dressed up and exploring the streets of a ghost town complete with Witches Flying School, Ginger-dead Man cookie decorating, a tea party with the Mad Hatter, and the Monster Mash dance. $10.25 for adults, $6.95 for ages 3-12.

•Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr SW. heritagepark.ca

Ghosts and Gourmet

October 30 – November 1 6:00pm

Is Heritage Park the most haunted place in Calgary? Find out, during this dinner event complete with exclusive house tours and ghost stories based on personal encounters from guests and staff from the past and the present. Adults only, check website for ticket pricing.

•Wainwright Hotel – Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr SW. heritagepark.ca

Calgary Ghost Tours

Weekends all year round

You thought you knew Calgary, but not like this. Take a guided night tour of popular spots around the city and hear about their darker pasts if you fancy mischief, mayhem and murder. $12 ages 6-12, $15 for adults. Pub walk option available for adults that like both meanings of the word ‘spirits’. Tours take place Downtown, Inglewood, Kensington, Beltline, and Banff.

•calgaryghosttours.com

