Fun and Spooky Halloween Events in Calgary

By Rachael Frey & Anna Rybnickova

Ready to get spooked? Or are you not a fan of horror thrills? Whether you are looking for a family-friendly event, a sporting activity to get that adrenalin flowing or just want to finally dress up in your best costume, Calgary offers something for everyone this October.

Halloweekends

October 12 – 14

Join Billy, Roxy and the Boo Crew at Calaway Park. Take a stroll down Hallo-Street and enjoy all your favourite rides. Dress up as your favorite character and enjoy family-friendly tricks and treats. The characters for this weekend’s meet & greet are Ariel & Ursula on Saturday, Batgirl & Harley Quinn on Sunday and Aurora & Maleficent on Holiday Monday. Come & meet them all!

Calaway Park, 245033 Range Rd 33, calawaypark.com

HEX Halloween & Entertainment Expo

October 11 – 14

The inaugural HEX promises to be a scream, packed with celebrity appearances, zombie-filled haunted houses, escape rooms, thrill rides, a screening room, seminars and workshops, freaky carnival games and a Halloween-focused tradeshow. Celebrity guests include Nick Castle (Halloween’s Michael Myers), the cast of A Nightmare on Elm Street, Meat Loaf, Ted Raimi and the cast of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Hex, BMO Centre, Stampede Park, 20 Roundup Way SE, hex.ca

Autumn Pumpkin Festival

Every weekend in October

The Calgary Corn Maze and Fun Farm offers something for everyone. Explore the corn maze, pet fuzzy animals, decorate pumpkins, cheer on your favourite pig at the pig races (yes, that’s right — they race each other), hit a round or two on the mini golf course, and visit the pumpkin patch for the perfect photo-op. You can choose your own pumpkin for purchase, and watch pumpkins explode once a day — they’re full of candy.

Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Road 224, calgaryfarmyard.com

Halloween Howl

October 19

Dress up in your best costume and run for a good cause! All proceeds from the Halloween Howl support the Alberta Diabetes Foundation. Individuals or teams can register for a 3K or 5K fun run/walk or a 10K chip-timed run.

Eau Claire Market, 200 Barclay Parade SW, eauclairemarket.com

Alberta Ballet’s Frankenstein

October 23 – 26

Alberta Ballet is breathing life in to the chilling “fairytale for adults” — Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, considered to be the first science-fiction novel ever written. This world premiere, which features a sophisticated set design and haunting soundtrack, will transpose the classic narrative to North America in 2019. “It will somehow connect stronger because of how the audience is going to relate to the technology, the advance of artificial intelligence, stem cell research and cloning,” says Artistic Director Jean Grand-Maître. The performance is not recommended for children or the faint of heart.

Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave NW, albertaballet.com

Ghouls’ Night Out

October 24 – 27

For a safe, fun night for those with early bedtimes, explore the streets of Heritage Park in your favourite costume. There’s lots of spooky activities to keep the little ones (and their caregivers) entertained, including an Alice in Wonderland Tea, haunted funhouse, pumpkin patch, scary stories, a Halloween dance, trick-or-treating and you can even meet the Addams family!

Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr SW, heritagepark.ca

Ghosts and Gourmet

October 29 – November 1

See Heritage Park Historical Village after dark in the Ghosts and Gourmet dinner series, where you’ll be regaled with spooky stories while enjoying an autumn-inspired meal in the Wainwright Hotel before stepping inside the historical homes that are purportedly haunted. The tours are conducted by expert guides and are based on eerie tales collected from staff and guests since the park first opened in the 1960s.

Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr SW, heritagepark.ca