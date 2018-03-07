Frida Kahlo’s life in photos and other can’t-miss exhibits

BY SILVIA PIKAL

FRIDA KAHLO’S LIFE IN PHOTOS

Famous for her vivid, imaginative and often surreal portraits of herself, Frida Kahlo explored gender, class, race and identity in her work. Now, until May 21 in a new exhibit at Glenbow, Calgarians have the chance to see another side of the famous Mexican painter.

Over her lifetime, Kahlo amassed a collection of thousands of photos of herself, loved ones and scenes of life and culture in Mexico. In Frida Kahlo: Her Photos, you’ll be able to view a selection of images that reveal the private life, inspiration and interests of Kahlo.

Browse several self-portraits taken by her father, who was a photographer and introduced her to visual arts. Take a look at photos that Kahlo marked up with lipstick or with scissors — she cut out several faces in the images, and if they acted as inspiration for her painting or were snipped in an act of anger, we can’t say for sure.

There are images of Kahlo as a child, including at her First Communion, several photos of Diego Rivera, her husband, portraits of her first boyfriend, friends, images of Kahlo at her home and many of daily life in Mexico. See something you’ve never seen before, as these images were locked away for more than 50 years after her death.

HAPPY 50TH, GROUP ART SOCIETY OF CALGARY!

The Group Art Society of Calgary was founded in 1968 by a group of local artists who wanted a dedicated space to paint outside their homes. Celebrate the society’s 50th anniversary on March 10 at their show and sale. Peruse the craft of artists working in many mediums, meet the people behind the artistry and take home a stunning work of local art.

HORSES IN SPORT

Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame is honouring horses in sport with an exhibit that features events such as the Calgary Stampede, Canadian Derby and the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The exhibit celebrates the accomplishments of 26 athletes and two notable horses, including famous racehorse Northern Dancer. In 1964, Northern Dancer became the first Canadian-bred and owned horse to win the Kentucky Derby, and in 1965 was the first non-human to be inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame.

Check out a life-size statue of Northern Dancer along with three of his trophies. Some of the other unique items on display include a 35-million-year-old prehistoric horse fossil and a chuckwagon from the 1930s.