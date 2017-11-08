Fine Dining Delivered: Top 5 Takeout Restaurants in Calgary

By MICHAELA RITCHIE

Life moves pretty fast—sometimes so fast that the only viable option out there for lunch or dinner is a dish served on the go. But if the idea of takeout leaves you cringing with memories of cardboard pizza and greasy burgers, never fear! Not all hope is lost when your city is full to bursting with delicious fast food options around every corner. Browse the takeout menus at our favourite speedy local eateries and taste for yourself!

Tuk Tuk Thai

Named for those adorable little rickshaws that speed across Southeast Asia, this delivery service comes from the mind of chef and owner Sam Chanhao, creator of local love Thai Sa-on. Tuk Tuk Thai promises its patrons “fast and flavourful” food, rich with the complex flavours of authentic Thai cuisine, and inspired by the most popular recipes at its chef’s flagship restaurant. Dial in to have one of their signature lotus boxes delivered right to your door. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. throughout the week, and until 11 p.m. Fri. – Sun.

• Tuk Tuk Thai, 636 17 Ave SW, 403-455-0999, www.tuktukthai.com

Una Takeaway

Forget Dominoes! This next-door addition to one of Calgary’s favourite pizzerias, Una Pizza + Wine, offers both “pizza” and “not pizza” dishes for delivery or pickup. Ten pies top the menu, but steak, pasta and delicate stuffed dates are also a must-try! Open seven days a week, with inner-city delivery until 11 p.m. and pickup until 1 a.m.

• Una Takeaway, 616 17 Ave SW, 403-453-1183, www.unatakeaway.com

Cluck N Cleaver

Sometimes you just need a bucket of good ol’ fashioned fried chicken delivered directly to your door… and these chicks deliver! A homegrown (and far superior) substitute to the Colonel, Cluck specializes in both rotisserie and southern style, paired with all the fixings. Call the restaurant direct for delivery orders outside the 10km radius of their location. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. We recommend the motha clucker hot chicken sandwich, with creamy blue cheese mayo, coleslaw and pickles on a homemade toasty bun. Cluck yeah!

• Cluck N Cleaver, 1511 14 St SW, 403-266-2067, www.cluckncleaver.com

Veg-In YYC

The first of its kind in Calgary, this takeout café adheres entirely to a strict vegan-vegetarian diet, while offering delicious and surprisingly adventurous menu items. Burgers and burritos are served up alongside signature vegan dishes spiced generously with tamarind and mango across the board. Try the Veg-In Classic burger and prepare to have your mind and mouth totally blown away by the creativity of this menu. Meat lovers beware! Menu also offers gluten free options. Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closed Sundays.

• Veg-In YYC, 215 6 Ave SE, 587-351-5253, www.veginyyc.com

Without Papers

This Inglewood eatery brings hand-tossed, made from scratch “pizza to the people.” Although a bevy of classics flood the menu, there is no shortage of inventive creations to try here; we love the Taco Belle (ground chuck, salsa, lettuce, jalepenos, garlic), Pizza the Hut (wild boar pepperoni and mushroom), and Sweet Julie (cinnamon ricotta, bananas, Nutella) for dessert!

• Without Papers Pizza, 1216 9 Ave SE, 403-457-1154, www.wopizza.ca

BONUS: Bon APP-etite

Didn’t spot your local delivery favourite on our list, or couldn’t find a flavour that was quite to your taste? Browse endless menu options online or via mobile with UberEATS or Skip the Dishes. These programs deliver the delicious bites of hundreds of Calgary restaurants right to your door without you having to so much as leave your seat. The average order takes around a half hour to complete from first click to first bite, and totals through both services include the cost of both the drive and the dish. You can also track your meal on your phone as it makes its way to you. Visit www.ubereats.com or www.skipthedishes.com and let the mouthwatering begin!

