Explore Indigenous Culture in Calgary

By Anna Rybnickova

Canada is known for its diverse blend of various cultures. Here are some of the places where tourists and locals alike can learn about and experience the Indigenous cultures of Alberta.

Making Treaty 7 Cultural Society

Making Treaty 7 creates events, exhibitions and plays offering an insight into the experience of the “first voices of this place we call Canada.” The Annual Indigenous Art Exhibition returns to Calgary, presenting works of art by First Nations, Metis and Inuit artists. Visitors can look forward to seeing over 90 artworks, including those of beaders, photographers, painters, carvers, printmakers and others. Visit the exhibition at Arts Commons from October 1 – November 29. The exhibition splits in December and half of the artwork stays in Arts Commons and the other half moves to the Central Library until January 18.

Arts Commons, 205 8 Ave SE; Central Library, 800 3 St SE, makingtreaty7.com

Glenbow

The year-round exhibition Niitsitapiisinni: Our Way of Life at Glenbow lets visitors explore the history, traditions and values of the Blackfoot Nation in the Treaty 7 territory. The museum’s permanent exhibition enables the Blackfoot people to show their history in their own words throughout the interactive displays. While there, you can venture out to the 3rd floor into the New Sun Gallery of Aboriginal Art and Culture and even check out all these exhibitions for free on the first Thursday of every month.

Glenbow Museum, 130 9 Ave SE, glenbow.org

Moonstone Creation

This family-owned gallery and gift shop features works of Canadian Indigenous artists, including paintings, West Coast jewelry, bronzes, sculptures, leather products, traditional skin creams made from natural oils, and clothing made from moose hide, such as moccasins, dresses or shirts. You can also visit one of their art classes where you can learn traditional art forms from “Cree knowledge keepers,” Yvonne Jobin & Amy Willier.

Moonstone Creation, 1219 10 Ave SE, moonstonecreation.ca

White Eagle Native Crafts

Owned and operated by First Nations people, this shop features native crafts, fashions, jewelry, blankets, moccasins and gifts. Check out their wonderfully colourful Regalia Scarves or the oh-so-fluffy and comfortable Manitobah Mukluks.

White Eagle Native Crafts, 9915 Chiila Blvd, on the Tsuu T’ina Reserve, Facebook Page

Drum Beat Productions and DJ BLKFT

The Drum Beat Productions is the creation of the Indigenous DJ BLKFT from Siksika Blackfoot First Nation who brought the new genre RezHouse to Calgary — a new wave of Indigenous DJ’ing and electronic music. The goal of Drum Beat Productions is to “bring together Indigenous and Non-Indigenous artists and allies to work together, inspire, and create a community of musicians Calgary has never seen before.” You can come and listen to them to King Eddy on November 11 as IRIM, Drum Beat & Femme Wave Present: Matriarchy Rising.

Facebook Page

Aahksoyo’p Indigenous Comfort Food

Food brings cultures together, right? Aahksoyo’p means “we are going to eat” in Blackfoot language. This catering company offers many comfort foods with the chef’s own Indigenous twist including bannock, frybread, Indian tacos, baked spaghetti, saskatoon berry soup & bannock cheeseburgers. They also offer full meals for families and individuals with home delivery. You can find them on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and check out their delicious menu.

Aahksoyopcatering.com