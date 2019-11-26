Christmas Markets in Calgary 2019

By Anna Rybnickova

The holidays are fast approaching and that means one thing: Christmas markets! Get all your gifts in one place, find the best decorations and Christmas tree ornaments, enjoy the delicious mulled wine, or just breathe in the festive atmosphere.

Calgary Christmas Market

Thursday – Sunday, November 14 – December 23

This season, Calgary Farmers’ Market is transforming into the city’s holiday destination. You can enjoy the regular vendors, together with 16 seasonal stands bursting with Yuletide gifts, food, jewelry, décor and so much delicious food you won’t know which smell to follow first. Enjoy a cup of mulled wine, browse the aisles, join Santa with cookie decorating, have a cup of tea with Mrs. Claus and munch on as much Christmas candy as you can eat. This is a perfect family outing and it is free of charge!

Calgary Farmers’ Market, 510 77 Ave SE, calgaryfarmersmarket.ca

Noël Indoor Light Park & Christmas Market

Monday – Sunday, November 28 – December 31

This is Canada’s largest interactive, indoor light park and Christmas market. Stay warm while shopping for the gifts for your loved ones and have fun in this wonderful spectacle of lights! You can look forward to four themed light parks, a 250 ft interactive light tunnel, food trucks, craft beer and spirits, artisan market and, of course, Santa’s village. Ticket price range: $14.99-$21.99, children under 5 years old are free of charge.

Nutrien Centre At The Stampede Grounds 1410 Olympic Way SE, noelchristmas.ca

Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market

Friday – Sunday, November 29 – December 1

Looking for a stress-free shopping experience in a festive environment? Look no further as Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market promises just that. Listen to instrumental and choir performances, snack on delicious Christmas treats, browse through isles of handcrafted and world-imported items and enjoy exquisite dance displays. Ticket price range: $10-$12.

Spruce Meadows, Spruce Meadows Way SW, sprucemeadows.com

Calgary Night Market Holiday Markets Holiday

Fridays, November 22 – December 20

Every Friday night, the Eau Claire Market comes to life with holiday spirit. There will be arts and crafts for the little ones so you can shop in peace at more than 40 stands, enjoy live entertainment while snacking on delicious food. This is a perfect family and friends event that is also free of charge.

Eau Claire Market, 200 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary Night Market

Market Collective’s Holiday Market

Friday – Sunday, December 6 – 22

The annual Market Collective’s Holiday Market will once again take place at BMO centre for three weeks of interactive fun, live music, workshops, art, food and beverage stands and over 150 local vendors selling their original items all over the place. This is an excellent family-friendly outing with $6 tickets for adults and free of charge for those under 12.

BMO Centre Hall C, 20 Roundup Way SE, marketcollective.ca