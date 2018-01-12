Calgary’s Top 5 Steakhouses

Text by HANNA DEEVES and MICHAELA RITCHIE

No cross-section of Calgary’s fine dining scene would be complete without an examination of our prime Alberta beef. Though a bad steak is certainly hard to come by in this region, it takes something special to stand a slice above the rest. Whether you like it well-done or fresh from the butcher’s block, here are Where Calgary’s picks for top 5 steakhouses in Calgary from January/February 2018 Where to Dine issue.

VINTAGE CHOPHOUSE AND TAVERN

Known for its unique cuts of prime local fare, Vintage Chophouse and Tavern butchers in-house to the diner’s specifications—but not before wet aging for a minimum of 60 days to intensify every last ounce of flavour. For a truly eclectic dining experience, take a seat inside their semi-private Beringer Room, located inside an enormous wine barrel.

MODERN STEAK

Modern Steak serves only Alberta beef. Whether it’s grass-fed, grain-fed, wet-aged, dry-aged or wagyu, their beef is always fresh and never frozen. For the indecisive carnivores, Modern Steak offers shared platters so you can try a few different cuts. Modern will also host your bachelor or bachelorette parties.

CAESAR’S STEAK HOUSE

Established in 1972, Caesar’s Steak House has remained family owned and operated through two generations, and serves Alberta beef properly aged for a minimum of 28 days and cut to order, cooked on an open-flame grill. This means there’s no limitations on the size or cut you can request. Caesar’s keeps it traditional, from the service to the nostalgic decor.

HY’S STEAKHOUSE AND COCKTAIL BAR

Hy’s Steakhouse and Cocktail Bar is all about simple, classic and elegant, perfect for business and celebration alike. Hy’s has private and semi-private dining options for you to enjoy their perfectly cooked steaks, as well as seafood, lamb and duck options. Many dishes are prepared tableside for optimal freshness and customization.

WELLINGTON’S OF CALGARY

With a name like Wellington’s of Calgary, patrons have come to expect great things from this restaurant’s feature dish—a perfectly carved portion of steak, generously coated in pate de foie gras and mushroom duxelle and tucked inside a fluffy pastry shell. Choose a table near the open flame to see your meal prepared right before your eyes.