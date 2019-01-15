Calgary’s Top 5 Steakhouses

Here are Where Calgary’s picks for top 5 steakhouses in Calgary from our 2019 Where to Dine Awards.

CAESAR’S STEAK HOUSE AND LOUNGE

Caesar’s has kept it old school for almost half a century. Their downtown location features dark wood, comfortable burgundy leather seats and regal chandeliers, whisking you back to the 1970s. Caesar’s, which is family-owned and operated, serves Alberta beef cut to order, seasoned with house spices and cooked on an open-flame grill. Try the emperor’s feast with the juicy rib-eye steak and beloved twice-baked stuffed potato.

HY’S STEAKHOUSE

Hy’s is all about simple, classic and elegant, perfect for business and celebration alike. Both wet and dry aged steaks are available — a dry-aged steak has a much deeper flavour profile which is not to everyone’s taste, but others can’t get enough of the nutty, sometimes cheesy notes of flavour that are naturally brought out by the aging process.

MODERN STEAK

Modern Steak serves only Alberta beef, including wet-aged, dry-aged and wagyu, from three small family-owned ranches. The filet trio is an excellent way to taste the difference between grain-fed, grass-fed and a mix of grass and grain. The vibe is more relaxed and contemporary than the classic steakhouse — perfect for when you don’t want to come across as too traditional. There’s still a nod to New York, but it’s more Jay-Z than Sinatra.

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE

Located at the base of the Calgary Tower, Ruth’s Chris Steak House is housed in a grand and elegant space with a phenomenal view of downtown. All steaks are cut thick for maximum juiciness, seared at 1800 degrees and delivered to you on a sizzling 500-degree plate. Try the filet, their most tender cut of beef, and finish your meal with their famous crème brulèe.

VINTAGE CHOPHOUSE & TAVERN

Known for its unique cuts of prime local fare, Vintage Chophouse & Tavern butchers in-house to the diner’s specifications — but not before wet aging for a minimum of 60 days to intensify every last ounce of flavour. The epic Canada Prime ribeye is highly recommended. For a truly eclectic dining experience, take a seat, or sip, inside their semi-private Beringer Room, located inside an enormous wine barrel.