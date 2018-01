By SILVIA PIKAL

THE NASH

Executive chef Michael Noble took what succeeded at NOtaBLE—gourmet comfort food, excellent service and a wood-fired rotisserie—and brought it to the historic National Hotel in Inglewood.

“I am a big fan of this restaurant,” says Patricia Koyich. “The service is what seals the deal!”

You can order the famous rotisserie chicken with The Nash’s own spice rub, or try one of Koyich’s favourite meals here—the hangover breakfast pizza at brunch with merguez sausage and sunny side eggs.

Where to Dine Awards Winner