By SILVIA PIKAL

PIGEONHOLE

Pigeonhole focuses on sharing plates that are creative and eclectic. The charred cabbage is Instagram-famous and raved about by many of our panelists, including Dan Clapson, who says it’s a great example of how the simple technique of charring can make the most humble of all vegetables shine.

“Pigeonhole is one of those restaurants that really pushes the envelope when they’re creating dishes,” says Clapson. “A must-try for an avid food lover visiting Calgary.”

Where to Dine Awards Winner