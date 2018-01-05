Calgary’s Best Restaurants 2017: Foreign Concept

By RACHAEL FREY

FOREIGN CONCEPT

Flavours, ingredients and culinary ideas from across Asia are transformed in the hands of Foreign Concept’s award-winning chefs.

“The hospitality and calibre of the staff at Foreign Concept is top notch,” says Carmen Cheng. “The dishes are grounded in authentic Asian flavours but modernized with their cooking techniques and elevated ingredients.”

Even a simple fried rice dish shines with house-made five spice Chinese bacon, white kimchi, onsen egg, shaved cremini mushrooms and citrus truffle vinaigrette.

Where to Dine Awards Winner