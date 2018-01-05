Calgary’s Best Restaurants 2017: Deane House

By RACHAEL FREY

DEANE HOUSE

The sister restaurant to the renowned River Café, Deane House is located in a beautifully renovated historic home with several different rooms and moods, from the garden room overlooking the front yard to the upstairs library with a private bar.

Dan Clapson describes the service as “slightly more casual” than River Café, but with “an equally elegant atmosphere. Chef Jamie Harling is one of the most passionate chefs I know.”

The menu is an exploration of Canadian regional cuisine with a focus on ingredients local to western Canada.

Where to Dine Awards Winner