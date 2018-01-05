Calgary’s Best Restaurants 2017: Bridgette Bar

By SILVIA PIKAL

BRIDGETTE BAR

Bridgette Bar excels at offering options for both snacks and a full dinner with a carefully selected drinks list. Try the addicting garlic bread filled with cheese curds, or the large plates that offer everything from rainbow trout to wood-roasted duck.

“Bridgette Bar is a shining star in the Calgary culinary scene,” says Linda Garson. “You can revisit and try something different every time that’s guaranteed to be delicious, creative and well-presented. And always great service—with an excellent beverage program too!”

Where to Dine Awards Winner