By RACHAEL FREY



BONTERRA TRATTORIA

When you just want some classic, delicious Italian fare in a charming atmosphere with attentive service, Bonterra is the place that will bring it all together.

Locals rave about the wild boar bacon carbonara and love the fact that a casual lunch or a memorable fine dining experience are equally possible in the dimly-lit dining room.

In the warmer months, the trellised garden patio is a sanctuary where diners can escape from the hubbub of the city.

Where to Dine Awards WinnerÂ