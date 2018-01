By RACHAEL FREY

ANJU

Situated at the crossroads of two of Calgary’s best dining districts, Anju is an oasis for those seeking an exciting yet accessible take on modern Korean cuisine.

Traditional Korean flavours and ingredients are combined with influences from around the globe for truly unique tapas dishes.

“Anju introduced me to the spicy and flavorful world of gochujang,” says Ryan Massel, “and they’ve been my sure-fire way to impress my guests when they visit.”

Where to Dine Awards Winner