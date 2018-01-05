Calgary’s Best New Restaurant 2017: Bar Von Der Fels

By SILVIA PIKAL

BAR VON DER FELS

One of Calgary’s Top 12 Restaurants in our 2018 Where to Dine Awards and Best New Restaurant, Bar Von Der Fels quickly became a staple in Calgary’s foodie scene after opening in autumn 2016.

‘Diners rush in for the impressive wine list and inventive menu filled with intriguing and unexpected dishes such as escargot poutine and moose tartare.

“The kitchen is smaller than most walk-in closets but the food is exactly the kind I want to eat,” says Julie van Rosendaal.

The best way to experience this little hide-away is to come prepared to expand your palate for both food and wine—bring a few friends and sample as much as possible.

Where to Dine Awards Winner