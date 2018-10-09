Shop fall fashion trends in Calgary

By SHAUNA MCGINN

Photo: Brooke-Lynn Garrioch Photography.

If there’s an ideal time of year to amp up your wardrobe, it’s definitely fall. Between finding a staple pair of boots to learning how to layer one stylish piece over another, these in-between months provide the perfect opportunity to discover your new favourite trend — and these local Calgary stores are a great place to start.

Photo: Brooke-Lynn Garrioch Photography.

Adorn Boutique

Located in historic Inglewood, Adorn Boutique carries a range of designers from throughout North America, Europe and Australia. Store owner Kari Owen says a few of their favourite trends this year are high-waisted skirts, hats and midi dresses, which hit below the knee or lower. “It’s so classic and appropriate for any place, from the office to a special occasion,” Owen says. “The best ones can be dressed up for a night out (think heels and fun tassel earrings), or dressed down for daytime with booties, a suede jacket or blazer and a hat.”

When it comes to a classic fall look, Owen notes that you can’t go wrong with a high-waisted skirt and a pair of over the knee boots — cropped sweaters keep it more casual, while a lace top and jacket make it a great look for a night out.

Photo: Karen Kane Photography.

Fashion Addition 14+

This plus-size retailer is located in Calgary’s Willow Park Village shopping centre. Created with the goal to offer more diverse apparel for plus-size women, Fashion Addition has quickly become the go-to place for fun, fashion-forward plus-size clothing.

Owner Kerri Booth says one of the trends they’re excited about this year is what she calls the “burnout kimono”, a cardigan that can be “dressy for evening and holiday, or casually paired with denim.” Another popular item has been the floral blouse with ruffled sleeves, that comes in a variety of textures. Year-round, Fashion Addition carries brands like Eileen Fisher, Dex, Columbia and more.

Photo: Hello Hello Photography.

Purr Boutique

This trendy retailer has multiple locations throughout Calgary: a women’s store in Kensington, a unisex one on 17 Ave SW, a women’s and baby store in Inglewood, and two kids’ clothing stores in both Kensington and Mission. Purr carries unique pieces that speak to those with an edgy sense of style.

In terms of this season’s trends, Purr says, “This year we’ve seen a lot of 70’s style… lots of oranges and mustards, pantsuits, corduroy, and tons of layering.”

Courtesy Ryan Beale Photography.

Brooklyn Clothing Co.

This premium men’s boutique located in the city’s Kensington neighbourhood, carries brands like Citizens of Humanity, Viberg, Canada Goose and more. With a focus on quality denim, it’s also a great go-to for staple items like a seasonal coat, pair of boots, or a warm flannel.

Brooklyn Clothing Co’s Brad Tien says their top trend this fall is their Viberg boots; the BC-based brand makes versatile, long-lasting pairs that come in easy to match colours like tan or dark brown, or more statement shades like powder blue and burgundy. Tien also notes that other top sellers this time of year are 4-way stretch jeans from Kato & Nudie, and of course, some classic fall flannels.