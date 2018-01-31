Calgary restaurants: 5 new and noteworthy things

By SILVIA PIKAL

Brunch Happy Hour at Earls

Brunch got a lot happier at Earls in January 2018. All brunch entrées are $8 on the weekends during brunch happy hour, along with $5 mimosas. Hollandaise fans should order the chorizo and mushroom hash with crispy fried potatoes and poached eggs, topped with everyone’s favourite breakfast sauce. Visit their website for a list of times and locations.

60-day dry-aged beef comes to Hy’s

Hy’s recently introduced 60-day dry-aged beef in their Calgary location. This process involves taking large cuts of beef and aging them for 60 days in a special facility. As moisture evaporates, the beef develops a strong concentration of flavour. Once the meat is ready, it’s cut and trimmed into steaks. The flavour brings to mind hints of blue cheese. Order it in New York strip or rib steak; and see for yourself if you prefer dry aged or wet-aged beef.

New menu at Shokunin

Shokunin launched a new menu in January 2018 in honour of their second anniversary. The Japanese-inspired menu has several sharing plates. Try one of their daily selections of sashimi, ramen bowls or Yakitori made with natural Alberta chicken. For drinks, you can choose from sake, crafted cocktails like the Toki Sour (with Toki whisky and Chambord liquer), Japanese whisky and beer.

Urban Grub now open

After twenty years of success with Indulge Catering, Eric and Sharon Day opened Urban Grub right next door to their catering company in January 2018. This is the place to grab fresh salads, sandwiches and snacks for on-the-go or for a ready-made meal to heat up at home. There’s also space to sit down and eat and enjoy one of their refreshing sodas.

Everything is cooked on the same day in small batches. Must-try options include the house-made potato chips (the Greek spice is quite popular). You can’t go wrong with one of their addictive and flavourful wraps like the Madras curried chicken. Pop by for hot breakfast for $9; hot lunch for $9.50 or cold lunch for $8.50.

If you need to pick up dinner, the butter chicken with basmati rice is a winner, or one of their artisan soups, with many vegan and gluten-free options. They make their own salad dressing and sauces, too.

Wednesday Room open on Stephen Avenue

If you’re looking for a space that feels like you stepped onto the set of Mad Men, look no further. The Wednesday Room opened on Stephen Avenue in December 2017 (across from Bar Annabelle) and features fun throwbacks to bygone eras, from a collection of vintage typewriters to funky orange and brown carpeting in the downstairs lounge—which you’ll see in the hallways of the Overlook Hotel in Stanley Kubrick’s version of The Shining. If you’re in the mood to snack and sip, sample the rib-eye carpaccio or crunchy rice cakes with tuna tartare and order their old-fashioned.