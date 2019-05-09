Hot Art Round-Up: May 9 – 11

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, MAY 9

Corvidae: A Family of Birds

Blackboard Gallery, cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm

cSPACE Showcase Series: Viva La Cultura – Cinco De Mayo

cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm

Free Exhibit Opening. Outliers: Queer History in Calgary

Lougheed House, 5:30 – 8 pm

FRIDAY, MAY 10

2019 CBC Calgary Reads Big Book Sale

Calgary Curling Club, Friday & Saturday 9 am – 9 pm, Sunday 9 am – 2 pm

Fine Art Show and Sale

New Horizon Mall, noon – 6 pm Friday and Saturday

Community Evening & Artist Talk with Brandon Vickerd

Esker Foundation, 6 – 8 pm

A O H I T W A M B T R U : Teresa Tam

Stride Gallery, 7 – 10 pm

SATURDAY, MAY 11

Art Dealers Association of Canada Calgary Gallery Hop 2019

Various Galleries, 11 am – 6 pm

Blake Senini Artist Talk

Herringer Kiss Gallery, 11 – 11:45 am

Steve Mennie Artist Talk

Wallace Galleries, 2:45 – 3 pm

Chris Flodberg: Objects (Artist Talk)

Masters Gallery, 4:15 – 5 pm

Other participating galleries: VIVIANEART, Trépanier Baer Gallery, Newzones Gallery, Paul Kuhn Gallery, Loch Gallery, Jarvis Hall Gallery

Etsy Calgary Spring Market

Ross Glen Hall, 10 am – 5 pm

The Group Art Society of Calgary’s Spring Show and Sale

St. Peter’s Anglican Church, 10 am – 4 pm

Loft 112 celebrates 5 years!

Loft 112, 10 am – 5 pm

Fraser Hine Paint-in

Webster Galleries, 11 am – 3 pm

Dinosaurs: a blown glass T-Rexhibition

Bee Kingdom, Saturday and Sunday noon – 5 pm

Madeleine Lamont & Karen Klassen

Christine Klassen Gallery, 1 – 4 pm

Abstractions Artist Reception and Art Sale

New Motion Gallery, 3 – 7 pm