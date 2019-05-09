Hot Art Round-Up: May 9 – 11

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, MAY 9
Corvidae: A Family of Birds
Blackboard Gallery, cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm
cSPACE Showcase Series: Viva La Cultura – Cinco De Mayo
cSPACE: 5 – 8 pm
Free Exhibit Opening. Outliers: Queer History in Calgary
Lougheed House, 5:30 – 8 pm
FRIDAY, MAY 10
2019 CBC Calgary Reads Big Book Sale
Calgary Curling Club, Friday & Saturday 9 am – 9 pm, Sunday 9 am – 2 pm
Fine Art Show and Sale
New Horizon Mall, noon – 6 pm Friday and Saturday
Community Evening & Artist Talk with Brandon Vickerd
Esker Foundation, 6 – 8 pm
A O H I T W A M B T R U : Teresa Tam
Stride Gallery, 7 – 10 pm
SATURDAY, MAY 11
Art Dealers Association of Canada Calgary Gallery Hop 2019
Various Galleries, 11 am – 6 pm
Blake Senini Artist Talk
Herringer Kiss Gallery, 11 – 11:45 am
Steve Mennie Artist Talk
Wallace Galleries, 2:45 – 3 pm
Chris Flodberg: Objects (Artist Talk)
Masters Gallery, 4:15 – 5 pm
Other participating galleries: VIVIANEART, Trépanier Baer Gallery, Newzones Gallery, Paul Kuhn Gallery, Loch Gallery, Jarvis Hall Gallery
Etsy Calgary Spring Market
Ross Glen Hall, 10 am – 5 pm
The Group Art Society of Calgary’s Spring Show and Sale
St. Peter’s Anglican Church, 10 am – 4 pm
Loft 112 celebrates 5 years!
Loft 112, 10 am – 5 pm
Fraser Hine Paint-in
Webster Galleries, 11 am – 3 pm
Dinosaurs: a blown glass T-Rexhibition
Bee Kingdom, Saturday and Sunday noon – 5 pm
Madeleine Lamont & Karen Klassen
Christine Klassen Gallery, 1 – 4 pm
Abstractions Artist Reception and Art Sale
New Motion Gallery, 3 – 7 pm