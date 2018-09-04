Calgary Fall Festival Guide 2018

By KYLEE PEDERSEN

From performance art and science and technology, to film and food, here are our top picks for festivals to fill your calendar this fall in Calgary!

Photo by Didier Morelli.

MOUNTAIN STANDARD TIME PERFORMATIVE ART BIENNIAL

Experience art in a way you never have before at Mountain Standard Time’s 9th biennial festival, on from September 7 – October 7. Performative artists will seek to transform perspectives as they occupy theatres, galleries and public spaces in the downtown core and engage with themes of technology, politics, the body and territory.

CALGARY FOOD FEST

On September 8, check out this delicious gathering of over 12 food trucks, live entertainment and local vendors!

CIRCLE CARNIVAL

Circle: The Travelling Food, Beer and Music Carnival is returning for its fifth year in Calgary on September 8. Expect the musical stylings of local bands and international DJs on multiple stages, a Bingo Dome, more than 14 food trucks, stunning live circus performers, a 30,000-ball pit for kids and adults alike, kid’s playland with a dedicated kid’s stage, circus school, a wiener dog race and lots more.

CAMP

Hosted at the historical Theatre Junction Grand from September 9 – 11, CAMP is a festival on the forefront of technology, art and design, seeking to celebrate creativity and connect peers within the quickly changing digital landscape. Artists, students and professionals all take part in a variety of workshops and storytelling events aimed to educate and inspire.

Photo courtesy of Beakerhead.

BEAKERHEAD

From September 19 – 23 this city-wide spectacle brings together the fields of art, science and engineering and bridges the gap between the creative and the technical, often through fascinating, bizzare and quirky means. Various installations and interactive exhibits will dot the inner-city, culminating at Beakernight, science’s biggest garden party complete with fire, lasers, light, music and even a rumoured UFO!

CALGARY INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

For film and art lovers alike, the Calgary International Film Festival is the place to be. The 12-day festival from September 19 – 30 will showcase up to 200 films submitted from Canada and 50 other countries, of multiple genres and lengths. In addition to screenings, there will also be gala events, presentations, panels, film talks and interactive Q&A periods.

Photo by Caitie Lawrence.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL

If the title of this festival isn’t enough to convince you to attend, its menu will. On the docket for 2018? Over 40 different food selections from the city’s best restaurants and vendors, to be paired with an extensive list of global wines, beers and spirits. You’ll also be able to share your favorite sips and bites and vote for the People’s Choice Awards in two food categories and 14 beverage categories. From October 12 – 14.

THE IMAGINARIUM FROM WORDFEST

This annual October readers’ festival brings Calgarians and visitors countless events to fulfill their every literary dream. Readings, presentations, storytelling events, trivia nights, an adult spelling bee and poetry cabarets are to be expected. From October 8 – 14.