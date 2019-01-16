Beyond downtown Calgary: 4 restaurants worth the trip

By RACHAEL FREY

When it comes to Calgary’s food scene, a lot of emphasis is placed on downtown and surrounding areas, but it’s a mistake to neglect outlying neighbourhoods that are home to some pretty outstanding eateries. Check out these places when you’re afield — or make a point to venture out.

THE BRO’KIN YOLK

When you find yourself in Calgary’s far north or deep south with a hankering for an incredible brunch, get to one of Bro’kin Yolk’s far-flung locations for eggs benny, fritattas, chicken and waffles, and lots more.

ELBOW ROOM BRITANNIA

For innovative fusion cuisine in Britannia, Elbow Room is the place to be. If you can’t decide what to eat (and it is difficult), try the dinner and lunch “experiences” — themed set menus with a satisfying combination of items such as lobster crusted steak or roasted salmon with yuzu emulsion.

MERCHANTS RESTAURANT & BAR

Chilling in trendy Marda Loop? Swing by Merchants for an unpretentious vibe and food that goes beyond your standard pub fare like caramelized Brussels sprouts or truffle mushroom pizza.

NOTABLE

Located in Montgomery, just down the hill from the University of Calgary, Notable has you covered when you’re in need of a relaxed and comforting meal. Daily rotisserie features are the star, and you can get an entire chicken and sides to go for a family-pleasing takeaway meal.