Art Show Round-up: Jan 25-26

By HOT ART YYC
Thursday, January 25
Double Take: John Hall and Evan Penny
A presentation of two extraordinary works by painter John Hall and sculptor Evan Penny.
Loch Gallery, January 25 – February 3
An evening of celebration of Reflection and Flow
Canyon Meadows Aquatic & Fitness Centre, 6:30 – 8 pm
The City of Calgary would like to invite you to an evening of celebration of Reflection and Flow, a new series of artworks at the Canyon Meadows Aquatic & Fitness Centre. Free celebratory event. Refreshments will be served!
Closing Reception: Nature Through Narrative
The closing reception for Nature Through Narrative, an exhibition of student work from ACAD’s Fibre and Jewellery/Metals departments.
John Fluevog Shoes, 4:30 – 6:30 pm
4th Annual ACAD Film Festival
Refreshments will be available for purchase from Globe Cinema!
Horse Club and Globe Cinema, 7:30 – 9:30 pm
Friday, January 26
Art Now: Renellta Arluk
Listen as Reneltta shares insight from being a young Indigenous girl in the north to finding her way into the arts using nothing but gut instinct and a naive determination to see what’s out there.
University of Calgary Department of Art, 10 – 11:30 am
January Inner City Stories
Join storyteller and writer Cassy Wellburn as she shares her story, Take Me With you at our first Inner City Stories for 2018!
Loft 112, 5 – 7 pm
Welcome to 2018 GLASS SALE
Glassblowing demonstrations and glass sale!
Bee Kingdom, Friday (5 – 9 pm) Saturday & Sunday (noon – 5 pm)
Arch II – Emerging Artist Series
Arch II is the second edition of The Bridge Co-works emerging artists accelerator series entitled Arch. In which, we blend mid-career artists with increasing notoriety alongside handpicked first-time exhibitors.
The Bridge Inc, 6:30 – 8:30 pm
Muddy Little Secrets with Marianne Chennard
Marianne will be presenting her work and will be doing a silkscreening demo. Don’t miss this exciting evening!
Mount Pleasant Potters Guild, 7 – 9 pm