Art Show Round-up: Jan 25-26

By HOT ART YYC

Thursday, January 25

Double Take: John Hall and Evan Penny

A presentation of two extraordinary works by painter John Hall and sculptor Evan Penny.

Loch Gallery, January 25 – February 3

An evening of celebration of Reflection and Flow

Canyon Meadows Aquatic & Fitness Centre, 6:30 – 8 pm

The City of Calgary would like to invite you to an evening of celebration of Reflection and Flow, a new series of artworks at the Canyon Meadows Aquatic & Fitness Centre. Free celebratory event. Refreshments will be served!

Closing Reception: Nature Through Narrative

The closing reception for Nature Through Narrative, an exhibition of student work from ACAD’s Fibre and Jewellery/Metals departments.

John Fluevog Shoes, 4:30 – 6:30 pm

4th Annual ACAD Film Festival

Refreshments will be available for purchase from Globe Cinema!

Horse Club and Globe Cinema, 7:30 – 9:30 pm

Friday, January 26

Art Now: Renellta Arluk

Listen as Reneltta shares insight from being a young Indigenous girl in the north to finding her way into the arts using nothing but gut instinct and a naive determination to see what’s out there.

University of Calgary Department of Art, 10 – 11:30 am

January Inner City Stories

Join storyteller and writer Cassy Wellburn as she shares her story, Take Me With you at our first Inner City Stories for 2018!

Loft 112, 5 – 7 pm

Welcome to 2018 GLASS SALE

Glassblowing demonstrations and glass sale!

Bee Kingdom, Friday (5 – 9 pm) Saturday & Sunday (noon – 5 pm)

Arch II – Emerging Artist Series

Arch II is the second edition of The Bridge Co-works emerging artists accelerator series entitled Arch. In which, we blend mid-career artists with increasing notoriety alongside handpicked first-time exhibitors.

The Bridge Inc, 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Muddy Little Secrets with Marianne Chennard

Marianne will be presenting her work and will be doing a silkscreening demo. Don’t miss this exciting evening!

Mount Pleasant Potters Guild, 7 – 9 pm