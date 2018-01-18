Art Show Round-up: Jan 18-21

By HOT ART YYC

Thursday, January 18

Launchpad at Dialog

Indefinite Arts Centre (January 18 – February 14)

Unbroken Community: Showcasing the Beauty of Inclusion and Collaboration

This is My City Art Society/Pumphouse Theatre through March 25

Prospect Human Services: Silk Screenings

Untitled Art Society closing reception, 6 pm

How many of the things i do are conscious decisions and how many are coping mechanisms

Emily MacDonald and Caitlin McCann (The New Gallery)

The Mountie in The Family

Kenzie Housego (Alberta Printmakers)

A memoir for a woman I didn’t know and the man who plays the banjo

Alexa Bunnell (Marion Nicoll Gallery)

Vision fickle centre, peripheral flicker, denter

Brett Bonk (TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary)

• I am sorry (in drag) – NIK

Stride Gallery/Coven Gallery/ACAD

RAW: natural born artists Calgary presents Envision

Marquee Beer Market & Stage, 7 pm – 1 am

Friday, January 19

After Weather: Rick Silva + Justin Waddell

Stride Gallery, 8 pm – midnight

“Winter Garden” curated by Katherine Ylitalo

VIVIANEART, 6 pm – 9 pm

Print(ed) Word Salon Series, The Second

Loft 112 and Alberta Printmakers, 7 pm – 10:30 pm (tickets still available)

Saturday, January 20

I trust you with special things: Reading with Steffanie Ling

Stride Gallery, 4 pm – 6 pm

Duet: William Robinson

TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 7 pm – midnight

Reservoir: Peter von Tiesenhausen

TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 7 pm – midnight

Dancing Sun, Sleeping Moon

Webster Galleries, through February 3



Sunday, January 21

Print(ed) Word Salon Series, The Third

Loft 112 and Alberta Printmakers, 7 pm – 10:30 pm (tickets still available)