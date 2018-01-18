Art Show Round-up: Jan 18-21

By HOT ART YYC
Thursday, January 18
Launchpad at Dialog
Indefinite Arts Centre (January 18 – February 14)
Unbroken Community: Showcasing the Beauty of Inclusion and Collaboration
This is My City Art Society/Pumphouse Theatre through March 25
Prospect Human Services: Silk Screenings
Untitled Art Society closing reception, 6 pm
How many of the things i do are conscious decisions and how many are coping mechanisms
Emily MacDonald and Caitlin McCann (The New Gallery)
The Mountie in The Family
Kenzie Housego (Alberta Printmakers)
A memoir for a woman I didn’t know and the man who plays the banjo
Alexa Bunnell (Marion Nicoll Gallery)
Vision fickle centre, peripheral flicker, denter
Brett Bonk (TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary)
• I am sorry (in drag) – NIK
Stride Gallery/Coven Gallery/ACAD
RAW: natural born artists Calgary presents Envision
Marquee Beer Market & Stage, 7 pm – 1 am
Friday, January 19
After Weather: Rick Silva + Justin Waddell
Stride Gallery, 8 pm – midnight
“Winter Garden” curated by Katherine Ylitalo
VIVIANEART, 6 pm – 9 pm
Print(ed) Word Salon Series, The Second
Loft 112 and Alberta Printmakers, 7 pm – 10:30 pm (tickets still available)
Saturday, January 20
I trust you with special things: Reading with Steffanie Ling
Stride Gallery, 4 pm – 6 pm
Duet: William Robinson
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 7 pm – midnight
Reservoir: Peter von Tiesenhausen
TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, 7 pm – midnight
Dancing Sun, Sleeping Moon
Webster Galleries, through February 3
Sunday, January 21
Print(ed) Word Salon Series, The Third
Loft 112 and Alberta Printmakers, 7 pm – 10:30 pm (tickets still available)