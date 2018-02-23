Art Round-Up: Feb 23 – 25

By HOT ART YYC

Friday, February 23

Mitigating Darkness – An Exhibition of Artworks by Edward Nyikes

New Edward Gallery, 7 – 11 pm (through February 25)

GT Relaunch: For the Love of Art

Gerry Thomas Gallery, 8 pm – 2 am

Kotama Bouabane / Main Space Exhibition

The New Gallery, 8 pm – midnight

Saturday, February 24

Young Masters

Masters Gallery, 10:30 am

Assemblage Art Sculptures

Create/cSPACE: 10 am – noon

Open Studio: Allan Rosales

cSPACE, 2 – 5 pm

Meet/Trade

Artist Trading Cards Calgary/TRUCK Contemporary Art: 5 – 7 pm

Every Time the Sun Comes Up: Music Listening Party

Stride Gallery, 5 – 7 pm

Theme Interior Publication Launch + Exhibition

Seities/Shelf Life Books: 6 – 10 pm

Weaselhead Soundscapes: Night of Nature Poetry, Dance, Music

Ruberto Ostbergy Gallery, 8 – 10 pm

Sunday, February 25

The Fence Travelling Exhibition

Eau Claire Market