Art Round-Up: Feb 1 – Feb 4

By HOT ART YYC

Thursday, February 1

FosterMAK presents: I SPY – an EXPOSURE FESTIVAL exhibition

Loft 112, 4 – 9 pm

LIFE and LAND Gallery Opening

Scott Dimond and Mike Heywood (photography), 4 – 9 pm

Amy Malbeuf – tensions

Illingworth Kerr Gallery (ACAD), 5 – 9 pm

Lisa Lipton – Soon All Your Memories Will Be With Me

Illingworth Kerr Gallery (ACAD), 5 – 9 pm

Opening Reception Walter May / Mark Dicey

Nickle Galleries (University of Calgary), 5 – 8 pm

Free First Thursday Nights

Glenbow Museum, 5 – 9 pm

So You’re a Drawing Major, What Do You Draw?

ACAD, 5 – 8 pm

YYC6 – Photographs of the City

Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters – Mission, 7 – 10 pm

Particle + Wave Media Arts Festival 2018

EMMEDIA Gallery, February 1 – 3

Collectors Preview – Exposure Photography Festival

Image Seekers Urban Concept Gallery, 7:30 – 9:30

The Artist’s Lens: Opening Reception with Guest Speaker Ann Mansolino

Artpoint Gallery, 5 – 9 pm

The Future Looked Bright: Art Deco in Everyday Life

Lougheed House (February 1 – April 29)

Friday, February 2

Jeff Cruz and Andrew Millar Exposure Festival Show Opening

Inglewood Fine Arts, 5:30 – 8 pm

Winter Exhibitions Open

Esker Foundation, 6 – 10 pm

Launch Party

Glenbow Museum, 7:30 – 10 pm

Saturday, February 3

Exposure Photography Festival, Eau Claire Market: 10 am – 9 pm

Exposure 2018: Photography Festival feat. Chris Malloy & Philip Kanwischer

The Edge Gallery, 1 – 4 pm

TIME Brushed IN moods, memories and moments

Blackboard Gallery, through March 31

Perception – Group Exhibition

Newzones, 2 – 4 pm

Five Photographers

Paul Kuhn Gallery, through February 27

Kevin Boyle and Rocio Graham

Christine Klassen Gallery, 1 – 4 pm

The Photographers and Transformation

Herringer Kiss Gallery, 2 – 5 pm

Sunday, February 4

Photography as Public Art Panel Discussion

Glenbow Museum, 2 – 5 pm

Curator’s Talk with Nabila Abdel Nabi

Esker Foundation, 1 – 2 pm