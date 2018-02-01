Art Round-Up: Feb 1 – Feb 4

By HOT ART YYC
Thursday, February 1
FosterMAK presents: I SPY – an EXPOSURE FESTIVAL exhibition
Loft 112, 4 – 9 pm
LIFE and LAND Gallery Opening
Scott Dimond and Mike Heywood (photography), 4 – 9 pm
Amy Malbeuf – tensions
Illingworth Kerr Gallery (ACAD), 5 – 9 pm
Lisa Lipton – Soon All Your Memories Will Be With Me
Illingworth Kerr Gallery (ACAD), 5 – 9 pm
Opening Reception Walter May / Mark Dicey
Nickle Galleries (University of Calgary), 5 – 8 pm
Free First Thursday Nights
So You’re a Drawing Major, What Do You Draw?
ACAD, 5 – 8 pm
YYC6 – Photographs of the City
Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters – Mission, 7 – 10 pm
Particle + Wave Media Arts Festival 2018
EMMEDIA Gallery, February 1 – 3
Collectors Preview – Exposure Photography Festival
Image Seekers Urban Concept Gallery, 7:30 – 9:30
The Artist’s Lens: Opening Reception with Guest Speaker Ann Mansolino
Artpoint Gallery, 5 – 9 pm
The Future Looked Bright: Art Deco in Everyday Life
Lougheed House (February 1 – April 29)
Friday, February 2
Jeff Cruz and Andrew Millar Exposure Festival Show Opening
Inglewood Fine Arts, 5:30 – 8 pm
Winter Exhibitions Open
Esker Foundation, 6 – 10 pm
Launch Party
Glenbow Museum, 7:30 – 10 pm
Saturday, February 3
Exposure Photography Festival, Eau Claire Market: 10 am – 9 pm
Exposure 2018: Photography Festival feat. Chris Malloy & Philip Kanwischer
The Edge Gallery, 1 – 4 pm
TIME Brushed IN moods, memories and moments
Blackboard Gallery, through March 31
Perception – Group Exhibition
Newzones, 2 – 4 pm
Five Photographers
Paul Kuhn Gallery, through February 27
Kevin Boyle and Rocio Graham
Christine Klassen Gallery, 1 – 4 pm
The Photographers and Transformation
Herringer Kiss Gallery, 2 – 5 pm
Sunday, February 4
Photography as Public Art Panel Discussion
Glenbow Museum, 2 – 5 pm
Curator’s Talk with Nabila Abdel Nabi
Esker Foundation, 1 – 2 pm