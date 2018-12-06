Hot Art Round-Up: Dec 6-9

By HOT ART YYC
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6
Make It Calgary! Dec 6-9
Thursday & Friday: 11am – 9pm
Saturday 10am – 6pm, Sunday 11am – 5pm
Free First Thursday Night
Glenbow Museum, 5 – 9 pm
11th Annual Under $100 Art Show
Art Spot: opening reception Thursday 6-10pm
Show Hours Friday- Sunday 11am-7pm
And As It Continues: ACADSA Hear/d Residency Exhibition
ACAD, 6 – 8 pm
Selina Martineau – in·ter·lop·er
ACAD, Marion Nicoll Gallery: 6 – 8 pm
Caroline Araujo + Alice Schoenberg – MNG Main Space Reception
ACAD, Marion Nicoll Gallery: 6 – 8 pm
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7TH
Not So Mini Exhibition and Sale (through December 20)
Alberta Printmakers, opening reception and auction 7 – 10 pm
Market Collective 10 Year Anniversary + Holiday MC
BMO Centre: Friday 4 – 9pm, Saturday + Sunday 10am – 6pm
Calgary Night Market Holiday Shopping Series
Eau Claire Market, 5 – 11 pm
NVRLND Holiday Social + Art Market
NVRLND Studios Friday 5 – 9 pm, Saturday 11 am – 6 pm
Kent Merriman Jr.: In the Pocket of Time
TrépanierBaer, opening reception: 5:30 – 8 pm
It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood: opening art reception
Village Brewery, 6 – 10 pm
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8TH
Tis The Reason Holiday Market
Paula Timm Studio, cSPACE: 10 am – 4 pm
Gift of Art Market
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 10 am – 4 pm
Not Your Mother’s Bazaar Christmas Art & Craft Sale
Rosemont Community Association, 10 am – 4 pm
4th Annual Authentically Indigenous Craft Show & Marketplace
1133 – 7 Ave SW, 10 am – 5 pm
Bee Kingdom Glass Christmas Sale 2018
427 – 22 Ave NW, Saturday & Sunday: noon – 5 pm
Holiday Celebration and This+That+TheOther
Christine Klassen Gallery, 1 – 4 pm
Northern Reflections Walking Tour
Buds of Buds: 2 – 4 pm
Cypher Pop-Up Exhibition + Zine Release
Peanut Gallery, John Fluevog: 6 pm
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 9TH
Holiday Pop Up Market
Pin-Bar, 11 am – 5 pm
Art Acoustic Sunday Series
Art On 9th, 10 am – noon