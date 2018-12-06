Hot Art Round-Up: Dec 6-9

By HOT ART YYC

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6

Make It Calgary! Dec 6-9

Thursday & Friday: 11am – 9pm

Saturday 10am – 6pm, Sunday 11am – 5pm

Free First Thursday Night

Glenbow Museum, 5 – 9 pm

11th Annual Under $100 Art Show

Art Spot: opening reception Thursday 6-10pm

Show Hours Friday- Sunday 11am-7pm

And As It Continues: ACADSA Hear/d Residency Exhibition

ACAD, 6 – 8 pm

Selina Martineau – in·ter·lop·er

ACAD, Marion Nicoll Gallery: 6 – 8 pm

Caroline Araujo + Alice Schoenberg – MNG Main Space Reception

ACAD, Marion Nicoll Gallery: 6 – 8 pm

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7TH

Not So Mini Exhibition and Sale (through December 20)

Alberta Printmakers, opening reception and auction 7 – 10 pm

Market Collective 10 Year Anniversary + Holiday MC

BMO Centre: Friday 4 – 9pm, Saturday + Sunday 10am – 6pm

Calgary Night Market Holiday Shopping Series

Eau Claire Market, 5 – 11 pm

NVRLND Holiday Social + Art Market

NVRLND Studios Friday 5 – 9 pm, Saturday 11 am – 6 pm

Kent Merriman Jr.: In the Pocket of Time

TrépanierBaer, opening reception: 5:30 – 8 pm

It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood: opening art reception

Village Brewery, 6 – 10 pm

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8TH



Tis The Reason Holiday Market

Paula Timm Studio, cSPACE: 10 am – 4 pm

Gift of Art Market

Ruberto Ostberg Gallery, 10 am – 4 pm

Not Your Mother’s Bazaar Christmas Art & Craft Sale

Rosemont Community Association, 10 am – 4 pm

4th Annual Authentically Indigenous Craft Show & Marketplace

1133 – 7 Ave SW, 10 am – 5 pm

Bee Kingdom Glass Christmas Sale 2018

427 – 22 Ave NW, Saturday & Sunday: noon – 5 pm

Holiday Celebration and This+That+TheOther

Christine Klassen Gallery, 1 – 4 pm

Northern Reflections Walking Tour

Buds of Buds: 2 – 4 pm

Cypher Pop-Up Exhibition + Zine Release

Peanut Gallery, John Fluevog: 6 pm



SUNDAY, DECEMBER 9TH



Holiday Pop Up Market

Pin-Bar, 11 am – 5 pm

Art Acoustic Sunday Series

Art On 9th, 10 am – noon