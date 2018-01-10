Art Show and Party Round-up: Jan 11-13

By HOT ART YYC

Thursday, January 11

Out for Lunch Tour: Eye of the Needle

Lunchtime is the best time for an art break at Glenbow museum and gallery. Curator Mary-Beth Laviolette provides a look at the diverse range of art and crafts in the “Eye of the Needle” exhibition.

Admission $5 / Free for Glenbow Members; tickets available at the door

The Swinton’s Instructors Show

An exhibit featuring the work of some of the best art instructors in Calgary.

Art on 9th, 11 am (through March 11)

Janeen Scott – The Hunt

Come check out a new exhibit from a Calgary ACAD student and artist; there will be a bar on the premise!

ACAD/ Marion Nicoll Gallery, 6 PM – 8 PM

Leonard Mostacci – Language

Come check out an exhibit from a Calgary artist; there will be a bar!

ACAD/Marion Nicoll Gallery, 6 PM – 8 PM

BIG Studio Launch Party

Grab a beer and cheers to the local artist scene through this showcase of several local artists.

Gerry Thomas Gallery, 6 pm – 10 pm

Print(ed) Word Opening

Twelve writers and 12 print artists worked together on 12 book. Come take a closer look of these works of art.

Loft 112, 7 pm – 10 pm

Friday, January 12

Voltage Creative Pop-Up + BIG Winter Classic Launch

Celebrate visual artists and listen to some music.

Gerry Thomas Gallery, 7 pm – midnight

Northern Reflections Celebration

A celebration of all the artwork created by local Calgarian artists and animators. Held at the stylish One18 Empire bar located at the base of the Marriott Hotel.

One18 Empire, 7 pm – 11:30 pm

Saturday, January 13

A New Age – January Art Show

This opening reception celebrates the gallery’s feature artists.

Motion Gallery, 6 – 9 pm

Bee Kingdom

Introductory glassblowing classes from Calgary’s glass art collective.

Bee Kingdom Glass Art collective, 10 am – 12 pm