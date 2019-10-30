8 Halloween Events in Calgary 2019

By Anna Rybnickova

The night of all Hallows is upon us and the city of Calgary will turn into a spooky town this year. Take a look at our tips where to spend the scariest time of the year.

Grim Manor

Wed – Sat, Oct 30 – Nov 2

Over 7,000 feet of terror is awaiting you at WinSport as you immerse yourself in the thrilling story of Professor Grim, his insane quest for immortality and it’s disastrous consequences. Four spooky attractions, live performances of Ryan Stock & Amberlynn from America’s Got Talent and much more! To enter the Grim Manor, you must be at least 13 years of age, however, you can visit Grim’s Haunted Adventures: 3D which is suitable for all ages.

WinSport Canada, 88 Canada Olympic Road SW, website

Haunted Calgary Halloween Attraction

Thurs, Oct 31

This spooky Calgary tradition is back in town and you’re in for a real treat this year! Over 20,000 square feet will be filled with sheer horror, ready to scare the bejesus out of you. Make your way through four floors of haunted attractions and meet your deepest, darkest fears. You must find your way out before it’s too late.

New Horizon Mall, 260300 Writing Creek Cres, Balzac, hauntedcalgary.org

Murder Mystery Dinner: Halloween Horror – A Night at the Grimmies

Thurs, Oct 31

Enjoy a delightfully horrifying evening featuring the cast of the “worst horror film ever made” — the ‘Hallowiener Beach Party.’ A fun, interactive evening full of delicious food and entertainment that will leave you laughing on the floor. The doors open at 6 pm and the event is intended for adults (18+).

Fort Calgary, 750 – 9 Ave SE, fortcalgary.com

Werk Disco Bloodbath – Bob The Drag Queen

Thurs, Oct 31

The Palace Theatre is once more ready to sparkle as the diva Bob The Drag Queen — the winner of season 8 RuPaul’s Drag Race — will take the stage! Mistress of the night Mona Moore & her majesty Misty Meadows will take you through the whole evening and you can also look forward to a costume contest, so dress up and win the $750 cash prize!

The Palace Theatre, 219 8 Ave SW, website

Calgary Halloween Thriller 2019

Thurs, Oct 31

Come to the Calgary’s #1 Nightclub for a Halloween party you are not going to remember (at least not till the morning after). Get that spooky costume on, join thousands of party souls and maybe even win a prize for best male & female costume!

Music Calgary, 1140 – 10 Avenue SW, website

Halloween Costume Crawl 2019

Fri, Nov 1

The tradition must go on! Bring your ID and hop on on one of the hundreds of party buses taking you to the most epic Halloween party locations. Thousands of creepy crawlers dressed in costumes from your wildest dreams will take Calgary by a storm and celebrate the 24th anniversary of this magnificent Halloween fun.

Hudson’s Canada’s Pub, 1201 – 5 St SW, website

Glowstick Night

Fri, Nov 1

Who knows what lurks in the deep darkness of the night? With all the lights off, you’ll only have a single glowstick per group to guide you through this terrifying place. Can you cope with the monsters and beasts from your darkest nightmares?

New Horizon Mall, 260300 Writing Creek Cres, Balzac, hauntedcalgary.org

Hell Night

Sat, Nov 2

Hell Night takes you into the middle of the zombie apocalypse and you really need to use your brain (get it?) to survive this one. Collect loot, avoid zombies and win the main prize, which will be awarded to the last person standing, and to the zombie who collects the most brains.

New Horizon Mall, 260300 Writing Creek Cres, Balzac, hauntedcalgary.org