7 things to do in Calgary this week: November 6 to 12

By SILVIA PIKAL

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE: PINK BOOTS AND A MACHETE

Mireya Mayor—primatologist, explorer and National Geographic Channel wildlife correspondent—is sharing her adventures from all over the globe on November 6. Through stories, photos and film clips, she’ll take viewers on a behind-the-scenes look at life in the field, including her discovery of a new species of lemur while on expedition in Madagascar.

Jack Singer Concert Hall, Arts Commons, 205 – 8 Ave SE, artscommons.ca

DINNER AND A MOVIE AT HERITAGE PARK

On November 7, dine on a movie themed, three-course dinner in the Selkirk Grille Restaurant before heading over to Gasoline Alley Museum to enjoy the classic musical horror comedy Little Shop of Horrors (1960).

Selkirk Grille, Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr SW, www.heritagepark.ca

BEN AND NOEL HAGGARD WITH THE STRANGERS

Ben and Noel Haggard, the sons of country music legend Merle Haggard, are carrying on his legacy with a tour with Merle’s band, The Strangers. They play at The Palace Theatre on November 8.

The Palace Theatre, 219 – 8 Ave SW, myshowpass.com

BOB SAGET

He starred as wholesome and squeaky-clean dad Danny Tanner in Full House while also building a reputation for raunchy stand-up comedy. Join in on the laughs when Bob Saget comes to the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino on November 9.

Grey Eagle Event Centre, 3777 Grey Eagle Dr, ticketmaster.ca

CALGARY HITMEN VS. MEDICINE HAT TIGERS

Watch Calgary’s WHL team take on the Medicine Hat Tigers on November 10.

Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise SE, ticketmaster.ca

REMEMBRANCE DAY

Every year the Hangar Flight Museum holds an outdoor ceremony for Remembrance Day. Arrive by 10:15 am; ceremony starts at 10:30 am. The museum is accepting donations to the Veterans Food Bank. Stay afterwards to tour the exhibits at the museum—admission is by donation on November 11.

There will be an indoor ceremony held at Fort Calgary starting at 10:30 am; arrive early to ensure seating. Afterwards there is a holiday artisan’s fair, and entrance is free with a non-perishable donation to the Veterans Food Bank.

The Hangar Flight Museum, 4629 McCall Way NE, www.thehangarmuseum.ca

HOMESTYLE BREAKFAST BUFFET

Enjoy a homestyle breakfast buffet at the Wainwright Hotel on November 12. Step into the past and savour all of your breakfast favourites, from buttermilk pancakes to Belgian waffles with warm Canadian maple syrup.

Wainwright Hotel, Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr SW, www.heritagepark.ca