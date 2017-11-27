7 things to do in Calgary this week: Nov 27 to Dec 3

By SILVIA PIKAL and MICHAELA RITCHIE

HOPPY HOUR AT CRAFT BEER MARKET

Enjoy $4 Alberta Draft, house wine and highballs at Craft Beer Market during the week, Monday to Friday from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Craft Beer Market, 345 – 10 Ave SW, craftbeermarket.ca

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Get into the spirit of the season with this Calgarian Christmas classic. Local legend Stephen Hair returns for his 24th season as penny-pinching business man Ebenezer Scrooge in this annual production by Theatre Calgary, which this year celebrates its 50th anniversary under new leadership from Artistic Director Stafford Arima. Join Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Future for a heart-warming night of magic and music. The play runs select dates until December 24.

Max Bell Theatre, Arts Commons, 220 – 9 Ave SE, theatrecalgary.com

CALGARY FLAMES VS. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Watch the Calgary Flames take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Saddledome on November 28.

Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise SE, ticketmaster.ca

PURE ‘90s

Enjoy dinner theatre with a buffet in this throwback to the ’90s featuring girl power, boy bands and grunge. The show runs select dates until February 4, 2018.

Stage West, 727 – 42 Ave SE, stagewestcalgary.com

GRANARY ROAD’S FIRST CHRISTMAS

Nothing is quite so special as your very first Christmas, so come help the crew at Granary Road celebrate theirs with eclectic gift shopping, hay rides, a petting zoo, skating rink and a North Pole Family Fun area. Don’t forget to pucker up for a fun holiday photo-op—festive alpacas are dressed to impress and waiting to meet you under the mistletoe. Visit the Christmas Market from December 1-3.

CHRISTMAS IN INGLEWOOD

Don’t miss the chance to explore Inglewood and get some Christmas shopping done. On November 30, stores are open late in Inglewood Calgary and there will be sales, nibbles and hot chocolate to enjoy while you peruse the neighbourhood’s unique and specialty shops.

Various stores in Inglewood, inglewoodyyc.ca

INTERNATIONAL CHRISTMAS MARKET AT SPRUCE MEADOWS

From December 1-3, Spruce Meadows is decorated with lights and features a variety of imported and handmade items. Enjoy both indoor and outdoor areas of the market, with fire pits to warm you up outside.

Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW, sprucemeadows.com

