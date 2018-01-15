7 things to do in Calgary this week: Jan 15 to 21

By SILVIA PIKAL

TRY A NEW RESTAURANT

Make a fun New Year’s resolution to try a new restaurant! Check out our Top 12 Where to Dine Awards winners, or one of Where Calgary’s Top 5 Steakhouses!

PAINT AND SIP

On January 16, come to Vin Gogh Paint and Sip’s studio for discounted Tuesdays. You will get a canvas, easel, paint, brushes, apron and a glass of wine (or beer, coffee or tea). An artist provides step-by-step guidance and in just two hours, you will complete your own “red skies” painting. Must be 18 years of age or older.

WATCH A ONE-WOMAN SHOW FROM MICHELLE THRUSH

Calgary actress Michelle Thrush, from Blackstone, North of 60 and Arctic Air, is performing a one-woman show as part of Calgary’s High Performance Rodeo. Thrush takes audiences on a comedic journey through her own life and finds her inner elder along the way using Indigenous Clowning. On stage this week from January 15-20.

BILL NYE: SCIENCE GUY FILM

Catch this Bill Nye documentary screening from January 16-18, which provides a behind-the-scenes look at the TV star’s efforts to promote science and take on those who deny climate change and evolution.

EMPIRE OF THE SON PLAY

In this one-man show on stage this week from January 16-21, former CBC broadcaster Tetsuro Shigematsu tells the story of his rocky relationship with his conservative Japanese father.

PRINTED WORD SALON

The Print(ed) Word project is a beautiful collaboration between Loft 112 and Alberta Printmakers. Twelve artists in Calgary and 12 writers collaborated on 12 books! The salon on January 21 is the perfect chance to see four of the books up close. Hear the stories and inspiration from the writers and artists in an intimate setting.

DROP IN FOR ADULT HOCKEY SHINNY

Lace up those skates for adult hockey shinny! Drop by one of the City of Calgary’s leisure centres to pick up and play. Arenas usually accept cash only. Check out the shinny schedule online.