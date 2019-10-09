7 Places for a Thanksgiving Feast in Calgary 2019

By Anna Rybnickova

All you pumpkin π-fans out there, rejoice! Once again, the Thanksgiving festivities are upon us and there are plenty of places in Calgary where you can spend the day savouring your favourite dishes with your family without all the cooking hustle and bustle. Simply get on that fancy dress and pick a spot!

Carriage House Inn

Saturday – Monday, October 12 – 14

The Carriage House Inn provides three dining options throughout the whole holiday weekend. You can choose from the brunch buffet on Sunday, delicious, three-course dinner on Sunday and holiday Monday, or even take-out dinner from Saturday until Monday so you can enjoy an exquisite feast from the comfort of your home.

Carriage House Inn, 9030 Macleod Trail South, carriagehouse.net

Heritage Park Historical Village

Saturday – Monday, October 12 – 14

Thanksgiving weekend will be your last chance this year to enjoy the attractions of the historical village. A traditional Thanksgiving lunch, themed activities, pumpkin pie baking and crafts are awaiting you at the Wainwright Hotel.

Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr SW, heritagepark.ca

Selkirk Grille

Sunday – Monday, October 13 – 14

Selkirk Grille at Heritage Park prepared a delicious Thanksgiving menu that has something for everybody. If you want a light nibble to take with you on the park’s many attractions, enjoy a roast turkey sandwich. If you are in for the whole experience, enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner or lunch with all the traditional goodies, which were given a creative spin.

Selkirk Grille, 1900 Heritage Dr SW, selkirkgrille.ca

Vegan Thanksgiving at Hearts Choices

Sunday, October 13

Getting tired of the constant image of turkey as the sole meal of this holiday season? This year, plant-lovers of Calgary will have the option to try out a purely vegan Thanksgiving feast, including a vegan turk’y, mashed potatoes, herb stuffing and as a dessert, of course, a pumpkin cashew cheezecake.

Hearts Choices Cafe Market, 4127 6 St NE, heartschoices.com

Brunch at Fort Calgary

Sunday, October 13

An overflowing brunch buffet at Fort Calgary is always a good idea. Chef’s selection of hot and cold platters, made-to-order omelettes, eggs benedict, sausages, bacon and everything else and more you expect from an excellent brunch. This is the ultimate Thanksgiving comfort food in style as you also receive a complimentary admission to the Fort Calgary’s museum.

Fort Calgary, 750 9 Ave SE, fortcalgary.com

Thanksgiving Brunch & Dinner at Glenmore Inn

Sunday, October 13

The Garden Court Atrium at Glenmore Inn will be stuffed with a Thanksgiving buffet for brunch or dinner this year. The feast is suitable for all ages, so bring your whole family together and spend some quality time with your loved ones without the stress of preparations.

Glenmore Inn, 1000 Glenmore Court SE, glenmoreinn.com

Fall Harvest Dinner at Calgary Zoo

Monday, October 14

If you want to give your Thanksgiving a fun twist, why not spend it at the zoo? Explore the various pavilions and enclosures and then come together for a hearty four-course turkey dinner consisting of everything nice and proper this holiday deserves.

Calgary Zoo, 1300 Zoo Rd NE, calgaryzoo.com