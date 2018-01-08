6 trade shows coming up in Calgary

By MICHAELA RITCHIE and SILVIA PIKAL

Wonders abound at the BMO Centre during this year’s trade show season—everything from shiny new toys for on-road and off (and even some for on the water), to home renovation and wedding inspiration!

Calgary Renovation Show (Jan. 12-14)

This frosty weather won’t let up for a couple more months at best, but you can look forward to reuniting with your spring cleaning and home reno projects with ideas from this expo! Dust off your most daunting DIYs and give them new life with some sanity-saving tips and tricks from over 200 leading industry experts, including Sarah Richardson of HGTV’s Sarah Off the Grid.

The Wedding Fair (Jan. 14)

Getting ready to say ‘I do’ is a breeze with over 250 wedding specialists at your service at this trade show. Browse the latest bridal fashions, sample delectable dinner menus and plan a honeymoon fit for royalty, all right on the exhibition floor.

The Bash (Jan. 20-21)

A curated wedding event that showcases local vendors. While you’re browsing and meeting with vendors, enjoy a complimentary signature cocktail, canapés and a scoop of Village Ice Cream. On Jan. 20, The Bash is throwing a Saturday night dance party, and on Sunday there will be mimosas and coffee.

R.V. Exposition Show & Sale (Jan. 25-28)

Learn about the latest advancements in recreation campers and accessories, and see if life on the road is right for you.

Calgary Boat & Sportsmen’s Show (Feb. 8-11)

Just because Calgary is a landlocked city, doesn’t mean we have to do without when it comes to watercraft! Shop the latest in fishing, camping and hunting gear at this outdoorsy expo.

World of Wheels (Feb. 23-25)

Car collectors and admirers alike are sure to be bewitched by these beauties! Celebrate the golden age of vehicular craftsmanship, from 1920s factory-originals to modern muscle cars. Don’t forget to grab and auto-graph and picture with one of the celebrity guests hanging out on the floor!