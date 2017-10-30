6 things to do in Calgary this week: October 30 – November 5

By SILVIA PIKAL

PUMPKIN-CARVING CONTEST AT NATIONAL

Roll up your sleeves and get ready to carve the best pumpkin of your life at National Westhills. Come in anytime until October 31 and carve your way to the top prize – $15 gets you a pumpkin and all the tools needed (while supplies last). Take a picture of your masterpiece and post on Instagram using the hashtag #ntnlpumpkins – photos will be judged on October 31st.

National Westhills, 180 Stewart Green SW, ntnl.ca/ntnl-pumpkin-carving

SHOCKTOBER AT TELUS SPARK

Join in on frightfully fun activities for all ages. Brew potions, stand under a spider that dumps goop on you (umbrellas provided) and destroy a pumpkin, all in the name of science. Until October 31.

Telus Spark, 220 St Georges Dr NE, sparkscience.ca

HALLOWEEN DINNER AND A MOVIE

Celebrate Halloween night with a three-course dinner at the Selkirk Grille Restaurant before heading over to Gasoline Alley Museum to enjoy a double feature of the horror classics Frankenstein (1931) and Bride of Frankenstein (1935).

Selkirk Grille, Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr SW, www.heritagepark.ca

SISTERS: THE BELLES SOEURS MUSICAL

Set in 1960s Montreal, this hilarious musical follows the story of Germaine Lauzon, a working-class housewife who wins one million trading stamps. She invites her family and neighbours over for a stamp-sticking party so she can claim her prizes of various household goods, and where bitter jealousies, disappointments and dreams are shared in hilarious revue. Until November 4.

Max Bell Theatre, Arts Commons, 205 – 8 Ave SE, theatrecalgary.com

TERMINATOR IMPROV

The audience gets to direct Terminator, the classic tale of cyborg terror, at this off-the-wall improv show. From November 2 until November 4.

Engineered Air Theatre, Arts Commons, 205 – 8 Ave SE, artscommons.ca

MAKE IT CALGARY CRAFT FAIR

Find more than 175 amazing artists, makers and crafters at the Make it Calgary craft fair and get your holiday shopping done at this handmade market. From November 2 until November 5.

Big Four, Stampede Park, 1410 Olympic Way SE, picatic.com