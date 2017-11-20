6 things to do in Calgary this week: Nov 20 to 26

SPEEDY GONZALES LUNCH SPECIAL

Everyday between 11 am to 3 pm, enjoy two classic tacos and a mini guacamole at Anejo for $13. Add a margarita for $6.

Anejo, 2116 – 4 St SW, anejo.ca

TREE LIGHTING CELEBRATION AT CHINOOK CENTRE

Enjoy sparkling lights and a sing-along with Calgary group Choir! Choir! Choir! in Chinook Centre’s first tree lighting ceremony on November 21. Following the sing-along, a 38-foot tall Christmas tree will be unveiled.

Centre Court, Chinook Centre, 6455 Macleod Trail, cfshops.com

TANYA TAGAQ CONCERT

The critically-acclaimed throat singer Tanya Tagaq is bringing her expressive and fiery voice to Calgary on November 22. Tagaq won the 2014 Polaris Music Prize for her third album, Animism. Her follow-up album is Retribution, and you may have heard her guest vocals sometime in the last year on “Beck and Call” from July Talk.

Bella Concert Hall, 4825 Mount Royal Gate SW, tickets.mru.ca

ESKER FILM SERIES: THE FENCE

Esker Foundation is hosting a free screening of The Fence (La Barda) on November 23, a film that examines the impact of the 700-mile fence the U.S. government built along its 2000-mile-plus border with Mexico in 2006. Sidewalk Citizen will be providing complimentary treats for the screening. Be sure to register online before attending.

Esker Foundation, 1011 – 9 Ave SE, eventbrite.ca

STUDIO BELL AFTER HOURS

Join the National Music Centre (NMC) for the final 2017 installment of Studio Bell After Hours on November 24. At this late-night party, you can explore the exhibits while enjoying music from live DJs, a multi-level dance party, a scavenger hunt with a prize, pop-up bars, complimentary bites and more.

Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, 850 – 4 Street SE, studiobell.ca

ONCE UPON A CHRISTMAS

Immerse yourself in an old-fashioned Christmas at Heritage Park from November 25-26. Enjoy a festive wagon ride, sing carols or visit with jolly old Saint Nick himself.

Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr SW, heritagepark.ca