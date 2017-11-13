6 things to do in Calgary this week: Nov 13 to 19

By SILVIA PIKAL

CALGARY FLAMES VS. ST. LOUIS BLUES

Watch the Calgary Flames take on the St. Louis Blues at the Scotiabank Saddledome on November 13.

Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise SE, ticketmaster.ca

HALSEY

You may know her from “Closer”, her collaboration with The Chainsmokers, or from her breakthrough first album Badlands. The singer is touring her second album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom with a stop in Calgary on November 14.

Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise SE, ticketmaster.ca

MARDA LOOP JUSTICE FILM FESTIVAL

This free film festival from November 14 to 19 features a variety of films that focus on human rights and socially significant issues. Choose from 21 documentary films that explore everything from gentrification to mainstream media’s depiction of Arab men.

Various locations, justicefilmfestival.ca

DISNEY ON ICE

This ice skating show from November 15 to 19 follows characters from Disney and Pixar classics like Frozen and Toy Story.

Stampede Corral, 10 Corral Tr SE, ticketmaster.ca

WINE GLASS PAINTING

Vin Gogh is teaming up with Sauce Italian Kitchen and Market on November 16 for an evening of painting and sipping. Includes all painting supplies, truffle popcorn and a glass of wine. Painting starts at 7 pm, but make sure to arrive early to get your seat. Feel free to bring any ideas of your own—Pinterest boards are welcome.

Sauce Italian Market, 3326 – 17 Avenue SW, vingogh.ca

INTERNATIONAL CHRISTMAS MARKET AT SPRUCE MEADOWS

This indoor and outdoor International Christmas Market takes place at Spruce Meadows, and features a variety of handmade and imported items. From November 17 to 19.

Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW, sprucemeadows.com

