6 things to do in Calgary this week: Dec 4 to Dec 10

By SILVIA PIKAL

LIFE-SIZE GINGERBREAD HOUSE

See a life-size gingerbread house at Fairmont Palliser until January 2. The house took more than 300 hours to build! Step inside the house with a cash donation to the Calgary Drop-In & Rehab Centre or Calgary Food Bank, or with a non-perishable food donation.

Main Lobby, Fairmont Palliser, 133 – 9 Ave SW, Fairmont.com/Palliser-Calgary

A CHRISTMAS CAROL LIVE

Steven Méthot stages a one-man solo show of A Christmas Carol for his third annual performance at Lougheed House on December 5. That’s right, he performs the entire story live—from memory—and animates the voices of all 30 characters, from Scrooge to Tiny Tim. There will be music, cocktails for purchase and the opportunity to tour the Lougheed House before settling in for the performance.

Lougheed House, 707 – 13 Ave SW, eventbrite.ca

DINNER AND A MOVIE

On December 6, dine on a movie themed, three-course dinner in the Selkirk Grille Restaurant before heading over to Gasoline Alley Museum to enjoy holiday movie A Christmas Story.

Selkirk Grille, Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr SW, www.heritagepark.ca

KENNY VS. SPENNY

Kenny Hotz and Spencer Rice of Kenny vs. Spenny are coming to Calgary on December 7. The Canadian TV show saw great success with the simple premise of two friends challenging each other to outrageous competitions, and forcing the loser to perform an act of utter humiliation.

The Palace Theatre, 219 – 8 Ave SW, myshowpass.com

“YULE LOVE IT” LUNCH BUFFET

Enjoy the “Yule Love It” lunch buffet, a Fairmont Palliser holiday tradition, from Mondays to Fridays (11:30 am to 1:30 pm) until December 22. Ideal for a small office or family Christmas celebration.

Rimrock Dining Room, Fairmont Palliser Hotel, 133 – 9 Ave SW, Fairmont.com/Palliser-Calgary

MARKET COLLECTIVE

Market Collective is bringing food trucks, DJs, live music and plenty of local fares from talented artists to the Yellow Warehouse in Inglewood, from December 8 until December 10.

Inglewood Warehouse, 1390 – 17 Ave SE, marketcollective.ca

