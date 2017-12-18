6 things to do in Calgary this week: Dec 18 – 24

By SILVIA PIKAL

A LIFE-SIZE GINGERBREAD HOUSE

If you’ve been hoping to see what a giant gingerbread house looks like, you’re in luck. The Fairmont Palliser is displaying a life-size one in its main lobby. You can even step inside the house with a cash or non-perishable food donation, benefiting the Calgary Drop-In & Rehab Centre and Calgary Food Bank. The giant donation box was so full of non-perishable goods last weekend, it had to be emptied! Help Fairmont Palliser fill it up again until January 2.

Main Lobby, Fairmont Palliser, 133 – 9 Ave SW, Fairmont.com/Palliser-Calgary

WILD WEDNESDAYS AT RANCHMAN’S

Ranchman’s is the place to be on Wednesdays, with all-you-can-eat wings for $9.99, $4.25 highballs and domestic beer. On December 20, take a spin on the dance floor or take a ride on the mechanical bull; rides are free from 9 pm to close.

Ranchman’s Cookhouse and Dancehall, 9615 Macleod Trail SE, ranchmans.com

A CHRISTMAS CAROL PLAY

On December 21, watch a Calgary holiday classic that’s been staged by Theatre Calgary for more than 25 years. Local legend Stephen Hair returns as grouchy, stingy business man Ebenezer Scrooge in this astounding adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Max Bell Theatre, Arts Commons, 205 – 8 Ave SE, theatrecalgary.com

CHARLOTTE’S WEB PLAY

See a play based on E.B. White’s classic kid’s book about the friendship between a spider named Charlotte and a pig named Wilbur. Play runs from December 22-24 and December 26-31.

Martha Cohen Theatre, 215 – 8 Ave SE, atplive.com

DINNER AND A FLAMES GAME

The Calgary Flames battle the Montreal Canadiens on December 22. Check out the dinner menu at Anju before the game and enjoy $10 salmon sashimi, an all-day feature.

Anju, 344 – 17 Ave SW, anju.ca

Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise SE, ticketmaster.ca

CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER AT CARRIAGE HOUSE INN

Relax and let Carriage House Inn take care of the cooking on December 24 with their Christmas Eve dinner. The three-course dinner includes a choice of roast turkey, charbroiled halibut or roast Aberta prime rib of beef, followed by Christmas pudding or warm apple pie. Reservations are encouraged for groups of 3 or more.

Carriage House Inn, 9030 Macleod Trail South, carriagehouse.net

