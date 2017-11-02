6 Holiday Markets in Calgary

By HANNA DEEVES

With so many talented, local artists and crafters at Calgary’s artisan markets, getting something one-of-a-kind for your loved ones is a no-brainer this holiday season. Find clothing, jewellery, woodwork, glass blowing, and much more, from brand new to vintage and repurposed.

Peace by Piece Christmas Market

November 4

Entrance free with non-perishable donation to the Veterans Food Bank.

St Peter’s Anglican Church: 903 – 75 Ave SW. facebook.com/peacebypiecemarketplace

Remembrance Day Service & Holiday Artisan’s Fair

November 11

Entrance free with non-perishable donation to the Veterans Food Bank.

Fort Calgary: 750 – 9 Ave SE. fortcalgary.com

Artisan Winter Market

November 25

$3 entry, children under 12 free.

Inglewood Community Hall: 1740 – 24 Ave SE. facebook.com/artisanwintermarket

Market Collective

December 1 – 3, 8 – 10, 15 – 17

$5 admission for whole weekend, Children under 12 free.

Inglewood Warehouse: 1390 – 17 Ave SE. marketcollective.ca

Festival of Crafts

December 7 – 10

Adults $7, 17 and under free.

BMO Center, Stampede Park: 20 Round Up Way SE. festivalofcrafts.ca

Curated

November 24 – 26, December 1 – 3, 8 – 10, 15 – 17

$4 at the door, extra for Santa photos.

Deerfoot City: 901 – 64 Ave NW. bycurated.com

>> Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and tag your Calgary posts and photos with #WhereYYC