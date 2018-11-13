6 Calgary Christmas markets to visit this season

By SHAUNA MCGINN and SILVIA PIKAL

Holiday shopping season is upon us – and it doesn’t have to feel daunting. If busy malls aren’t your thing, head to one of these great local markets for inspired gift ideas, or simply to soak up the seasonal spirit. You’ll be supporting local vendors, getting a breath of fresh air, and turning an often-begrudged activity into a fun, leisurely experience.

Courtesy YYC Alternative Christmas Market.

YYC ALTERNATIVE CHRISTMAS MARKET

Looking to buy and promote local in your shopping this year? This neighbourhood market is for you. On November 24, the annual Alternative Christmas Market will be hosting YYC-based vendors at the Inglewood Community Association Hall, selling everything from tea, vintage goods, artisanal doughnuts and more.

MARKET COLLECTIVE

From December 7 – 9 and 14 – 16 at the BMO Centre, Market Collective is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with handcrafted wares for sale, along with food and beverage options and entertainment from musicians, DJs and some surprises along the way. Admission is $5, and free for kids 12 and under.

SPRUCE MEADOWS INTERNATIONAL CHRISTMAS MARKET

For the next three weekends, Spruce Meadows will be alight with the holiday spirit for its annual Christmas market. There’s a free shuttle bus to the grounds from the Somerset/Bridlewood LRT station, as well as limited public parking. Tickets are $12 per person, or $10 if you buy in advance.

Courtesy MarketSpot.

MARKETSPOT YYC

Running until December 31st, this pop-up shop has set up on the second floor of The Core Shopping Centre. Visit the MarketSpot storefront to wander through aisles of paintings, jewelry and more.

MARDA LOOP CHRISTMAS MARKET

A great option for those living in or visiting Marda Loop, this one-day market at the Marda Loop Communities Association on December 15 will be in support of the Calgary Interfaith Foodbank – so take the chance to give back while you shop.

CALGARY FARMER’S MARKET – CHRISTMAS EDITION

Until December 23, enjoy a seasonal touch to the Calgary Farmer’s Market with special vendors dedicated to all of your favourite Christmas goods, from gourmet nuts to festive fruit wines.