5 things to do in Calgary this week: Dec 11 to 17

By SILVIA PIKAL and MICHAELA RITCHIE

THE SANTALAND DIARIES

This Lunchbox Theatre show is stirring up some laughs by playing to the naughty elf in all of us. Based on the bestselling adventures of David Sedaris, who once worked as an elf at a Macy’s Santaland himself, this story follows a down-on-his-luck New York City actor as he finds himself in the exact same predicament. The show runs select dates until December 23.

Lunchbox Theatre, 115 – 9 Avenue SE, lunchboxtheatre.com

DINNER AND A FLAMES GAME

On December 14, watch the Calgary Flames take on the San Jose Sharks. Enjoy dinner (and dessert!) before the game at Cardinale, a new Italian restaurant. Cardinale is a short walk away from the Scotiabank Saddledome. From 3 to 6 pm, Cardinale’s happy hour features $6 glasses of red and white wine, $8 Negroni cocktails and more.

Cardinale, 401 – 12 Ave SE, cardinale.ca

Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise SE, ticketmaster.ca

FUNK THE HALLS CONCERT

On December 15, “funk the halls” with Canadian musicians The Funk Hunters. Get ready for a funky Christmas party and groove to electronic music mixed with old-school soul, disco funk and classic hip hop.

The Palace Theatre, 219 – 8 Ave SW, thepalacetheatre.ca

MARKET COLLECTIVE

Market Collective is back in the Yellow Warehouse from December 15-17 with plenty of wares from talented local artists. Enjoy food trucks, DJs, live music and shopping from Calgary’s creative community.

Inglewood Warehouse, 1390 – 17 Ave SE, marketcollective.ca

GRANARY ROAD’S CHRISTMAS MARKET

From December 15 to December 17, check out Granary Road’s first Christmas market! There will be eclectic gift shopping, hay rides, a petting zoo, skating rink and more. Don’t forget to pucker up if you wish to purchase a fun holiday photo-op—festive alpacas are dressed to impress and waiting to meet you under the mistletoe!

Granary Road, 226034 112th St W MD of Foothills, granaryroad.com

