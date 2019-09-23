5 places to light up your cowboy spirit in Calgary

By Anna Rybnickova

Calgary Stampede is over but you still crave that western-country vibe? Don’t despair — Calgary isn’t called the Cow-Town for nothing! Whether it’s those bootstompin’ rhythms or the cuisine of the Old West you are after, this city has something for everybody.

COWBOYS DANCE HALL & CASINO

Yeah, take your horse to the old town road and park it by the Cowboys Dance Hall & Casino in the heart of the city. The place has a vibrant western energy bursting out of every nook and cranny. The nightclub offers line dancing, live concerts, DJs and theme nights and has a conjoining casino where you can play all the games worthy of a true cowboy.

421 – 12 Ave SE, cowboysnightclub.com; cowboyscasino.ca

RANCHMAN’S COOKHOUSE & DANCEHALL

Experience for yourself Calgary’s “greatest honky tonk.” This western-style cookhouse has it all — an overflowing bar, a stage and a mechanical bull on which you can test your skills and stamina, not to mention a menu like from the Old Wild West, including burgers, ribs and wings. Put that 10-gallon hat back on and have an ace-high time.

9615 Macleod Trail SE, ranchmans.com

ALBERTA BOOT COMPANY

Whether you’re heading to the dance floor in one of the clubs or just want to glam your outfit a little bit, you can pull off a good pair of cowboy boots with basically anything in this town! Alberta Boot Company has been making them since 1978 and since then has outfitted royalty, movie stars, entertainers, celebrities, athletes, public figures, religious leaders and everyone else who is caught in the fascinating air surrounding the Wild West.

50 – 50 Ave SE, albertaboot.com

OUTLAW COUNTRY DANCE

Have you always wanted to learn those country moves but never got the chance? Well, now’s your time to shine. Professional instructors will teach you the secrets of modern western swing, line dancing and even aerial maneuvers. Get those boots on and get down on the dance floor!

544 42 Avenue SE, outlawdance.com

SMITHBILT HATS

Since 1919, Smithbilt Hats has been producing the cowboy hats for a wide range of clientele. Their signature “Calgary white hat,” which symbolizes hospitality, is ever-popular in Alberta and has even been worn by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. This accessory is the sign of a true cowboy so why not get it from a traditional business and support a local craft?

1015 – 11 St SE, smithbilthats.com