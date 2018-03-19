5 places to get an Old Fashioned in Calgary

By SILVIA PIKAL

The Old Fashioned cocktail is a classic typically made with spirits, bitters, water and sugar. You can’t go wrong with this classic and it’s quite popular amongst Calgary’s happy hour hoppers. Here are five places that do them particularly well.

Barcelona Tavern

The drink here is made with Bulleit Bourbon and the glass is cedar smoked by the bartenders. Drop by on a Friday after work and you’ll smell it in the air.

Hayden Block

Come for the house-smoked, Texas-style BBQ, stay for the smokey Old Fashioned with burnt orange bitters.

Hy’s Steakhouse

Enjoy live music in the comfortable lounge on weekdays from 3 to 7 pm while sipping their Old Fashioned, with a choice between Canadian Club Chairman’s rye or Jim Beam Black bourbon.

One18 Empire

Try the black walnut Old Fashioned. They char the cask and capture the smokiness in the glass before adding black walnut bitters for a distinctive flavour. On Mondays this drink is 50 per cent off!

Wednesday Room

Feel like Don Draper by settling in for a drink at this unique ‘60s-style lounge. If you’d like, you can sip your cocktail from a take-home Wednesday Room flask.