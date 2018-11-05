5 Must-see art exhibits in Calgary

By Silvia Pikal and Shauna McGinn

November doesn’t have to be all about gearing up for the holidays. It can be a great time to find a moment to yourself to enjoy things that peak your interest, especially before your schedule becomes jam-packed with events and obligations. For seasoned art lovers and newcomers alike, these five exhibits are a great way to spend a peaceful afternoon.

Buy local

On November 10, The Group Art Society of Calgary, which celebrated the big 5-0 in 2018, is having a fall show and sale. Browse artwork in different sizes, mediums and prices, chat with the people behind the pieces and snag an original from a local artist.

Courtesy Esker Foundation.

An artist’s homage

For seven years, artist Tammi Campbell started nearly each day by drawing a grid on fine Japanese rag paper and writing “Dear Agnes” in the top left corner. She’d then fold it twice like a letter and store it before continuing with her other work. Letters from the final three months of that practice — 85 of them in total — are on display now until December 21 at Esker Foundation. At its core, the work is a tribute to the late Agnes Martin, a renowned visual artist born in Campbell’s home province of Saskatchewan.

Campbell kept up the letter-writing practice for seven years as an intentional homage to an absence that Martin took from painting midway through her career, from 1967-1974. Paintings from Campbell’s Monochrome series — stark canvasses displaying paint manipulated to look like everyday materials such as cardboard and packing tape in a minimalist style — are also on display as part of the installation. Opposite those hang a collection of Martin’s, meant to reflect, according to the Esker Foundation, “the two artists’ mutual meditation on silence, ritual, and repetition within artistic practice.”

Courtesy Kathy Aldous-Schleindl.

Artist spotlight at Loft 112

Loft 112, Calgary’s creative hub, is hosting a show and sale from November 19 – December 14. These show features local artist Kathy Aldous-Schleindl, whose paintings are mainly figurative and express movement and emotion. The exhibit includes work in acrylic, oil, watercolour and fabric. “Some of the work focuses on the simple pleasures in life that we can find when we take time to get off the ride and look closely at the beauty in nature that surrounds us,” she says.

Courtesy Newzones Gallery.

Deck the walls

From November 29 – January 12, an entire wall at Newzones gallery will be adorned with unique art in different sizes and styles, just in time for the gift-giving season. The Deck the Walls! annual exhibition at Newzones is your chance to gift or own artwork from renowned artists, including Bradley Harms, Colleen Philippi and Dianne Bos.

Photo by Ron Janert.

What is life?

Until November 30, explore Victoria Park to view a magnificent piece of public art before it’s gone. Fireflies at Twilight is painted across two 40-foot shipping containers and honours Siksika First Nation’s Chief Crowfoot, who played a key role in the Treaty 7 negotiations. On one side, a stunning landscape is painted next to fireflies moving skyward. On the other, Chief Crowfoot is gazing towards the distance, with a bison in the background. At the centre is a portrait of him and one of his memorable quotes, believed to be his last words. Adrian Stimson, a Governor General Award-winning Siksika artist, collaborated with Springboard Performance on this piece, which is part of containR — pop-up mural installations and art parks made out of recycled shipping containers. The works are temporary, feature local artists and aim to connect communities through art.