5 cocktails we loved in 2017 (and what to eat with them)

Story and photography by SILVIA PIKAL



Here are five cocktails we ordered again and again in 2017, and the dishes we like to enjoy with them. This is part of our bi-monthly food and drink series, which rounds up eats, drinks and food news!

Mimosas at Buttermilk Fine Waffles

Freshly squeezed orange juice is a must for breakfast and brunch. The team at Buttermilk Fine Waffles go through about 800 pounds of California navel oranges a week! They’ve recently stepped up their orange game by adding mimosas to the menu, which make use of those oranges and 3 oz of Prosecco. Pair your sweet drink with a savoury waffle like the green eggs and ham (poached eggs, maple smoked ham and aged cheddar).

Buttermilk Fine Waffles, 330 – 17 Ave SW, buttermilkfinewaffles.com

Organ Grinder at Cardinale

Cardinale, a new Italian restaurant in Victoria Park, has a cocktail menu that focuses on using mostly Italian spirits and ingredients from the kitchen. Try the Organ Grinder, Cardinale’s twist on an old-fashioned. It’s made with bourbon and aromatic bitters, and has a sweeter taste due to the use of dates and Amaro Nonino. Nibble on the gamberi (salt-baked prawns with garlic aioli) or the polpette (brisket and short rib meatballs) if you’re peckish.

Cardinale, 401 – 12 Ave SE, cardinale.ca

A Little Bit of Northern Hospitality at Proof

A post shared by Proof Cocktail Bar (@proofyyc) on Apr 12, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

A Little Bit of Northern Hospitality has been an enduring favourite on the menu since Proof cocktail bar opened in 2015. The first step involves mixing Canadian whisky with Amaro Lucano, lemon juice and black tea syrup. Next, Earl Grey tea is steeped in Steam Whistle pilsner in a separate glass. You can add the tea and beer mixture to your drink whenever you’d like (depends on how strong you like your tea). Munch on what we think is the ideal bar snack—the cheddar and potato perogies.

Proof, 1302 – 1 St SW, proofyyc.com

Queen’s Orchard at Ten Foot Henry

If you’re looking for something sweet, try the Queen’s Orchard at Ten Foot Henry. It’s delightfully fruity thanks to apple brandy, Pimm’s no. 1, lemon and apple bitters. Sate your appetite with a snack off the menu, like the pan-roasted gai lan served with tahini and miso and topped with fried shiitake mushrooms.

Ten Foot Henry, 1209 – 1 St SW, tenfoothenry.com

Maple Walnut Sour at Vintage Chophouse

Vintage Chophouse and Tavern’s spin on a whiskey sour is a true delight. Steinhart maple vodka is mixed with Buffalo Trace bourbon, along with walnut bitters and cinnamon. The combination of maple and walnut makes the drink taste like cake in a glass (with a serious kick). Steak lovers should pair this drink with the tenderloin, while those in the mood for carbs will devour the lobster mac and cheese.

Vintage Chophouse and Tavern, 320 – 11 Ave SW, vintagechophouse.com

