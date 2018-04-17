4 new shops in Calgary

By RACHAEL FREY

These four shops have opened within the last year and are unique to Calgary.

Recess

People who love stationery REALLY love it. If you’re one of them, you know. Recess is Calgary’s new haven for the devoted stationery-phile, packed with the finest quality notebooks, pens, office and illustration tools, and lots more. Owner Kyle Chow only stocks items that are capable of taking your workspace (and your Instagram feed) to a new level of aesthetics and productivity.

1323 – 9 Ave SE, recessshop.ca

The Grinning Goat

Vegan shopping isn’t as easy as it sounds, but this fully vegan boutique is easing the pain with men’s and women’s shoes, outerwear, accessories and more.

323 – 17 Ave SW, grinninggoat.ca

Cinder & Sage

Jewelry designer Lindsay Saunders has been selling her vintage-inspired creations online since 2009, and now has a retail space in Mission devoted to her treasures.

2107B – 4 St SW, cinderandsage.com

Beyond Scarf

Another place that recently made the leap from HTML to brick-and-mortar, selling wearable art in the form of luxury scarves, bow ties, pocket squares and women’s accessories.

815 – 17 Ave SW, beyondscarf.ca